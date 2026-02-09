Magic: The Gathering Banned and Restricted Update – February 9, 2026

Today Wizards of the Coast dropped the first official Banned and Restricted announcement of 2026, and it arrived with a mix of surprising movement and solid stability. After months of speculation, Reddit threads, price spikes on Commander staples, and community debates about what should be hit or freed, we finally have clarity on this round of updates, and honestly, it’s an interesting watch.

For players who have been around competitive Magic for a while, this kind of announcement is part of the rhythm of the game. Wizards has explained that the goal of these updates is to keep formats feeling fun and fair without tipping the scales too far in any one direction, and what we got today reflects that mindset.

Standard, Pioneer, Modern, Legacy: Still Quiet

For most of the big constructed formats, the verdict was simple: no changes. Standard stays as it was, with its wide variety of viable decks thanks to better diversity in the meta. Pioneer, Modern, and Legacy were untouched this round, meaning cards players expected could be targeted didn’t see any restriction or ban. For players who were rooting for a banning of certain over-performing cards in those formats, this will feel like a collective shrug, but also a sign that things are relatively balanced right now compared to past years.

Historic Shifts: A Bigger Story

The biggest individual hits went to Historic, where several cards were moved off the legal list entirely. Eldrazi Temple, Ajani, Nacatl Pariah, Crop Rotation, and Scholar of the Lost Trove are now banned in that format. On the flip side, a whole suite of cards previously absent from Historic are now legal again, including Magus of the Moon, Harbinger of the Seas, Force of Vigor, Force of Negation, Endurance, and Wilderness Reclamation. Agent of Treachery also returns to Historic playability after being freed by today’s changes.

This is the part where many players will feel their predictions were partly right; there were expectations that Historic would see some shake-ups, and Wizards delivered exactly that. However, the presence of several unbans was a bit more generous than some anticipated, so players who were bracing for only bans might feel pleasantly surprised.

Timeless Format Gets a Tweak

In Timeless, one noteworthy move was made: Necropotence is now restricted. This means players can still use it, but in a limited way that curbs some of its overwhelming power without removing it entirely from the format. That middle ground approach was something many players called for, given how iconic Necropotence is and how much it warps games when unrestricted.

Commander Sees Real Change

Commander, the format that generates perhaps the widest range of banlist speculation, got some true surprises. Two cards that have been banned for quite some time are now unbanned: Biorhythm and Lutri, the Spellchaser (Lutri is still banned as a companion, but otherwise legal). For Commander players who have been begging for these updates, this feels like recognition that the format continues to evolve and that some old restrictions might not matter as much in the context of broader multiplayer play.

Community discussion prior to the announcement saw wild price movements on cards like Primeval Titan, Prophet of Kruphix, and Jeweled Lotus as speculators anticipated potential unbans, but ultimately today’s changes were more measured than the most extreme expectations.

What This Means for Players

For folks playing Standard at your local store or queueing up for day one of a Premier event, today’s announcement probably won’t radically change your deckbuilding plans. But for Historic and Commander players, there’s plenty to explore. Some decks that were dormant may see new life, and interactions that once felt unthinkable could become part of your next game night.

Taken together, this update reads as an interesting conversation between Wizards and the community, rather than a list of unilateral strikes. It’s a reminder that balance is a moving target, and that part of what makes Magic so engaging is seeing how formats shift as new sets, strategies, and play habits emerge.

If you’ve been glued to prediction threads about which cards would be struck or restored today, this announcement gives players a good indication as to the trajectory Wizards is planning to move in future decisions. Whether you’re building a new Historic brew or dusting off your Commander deck, there is plenty to talk about and explore after today’s banlist shift.