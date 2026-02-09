GOAT Review – A Crowd-Pleasing Surprise With Heart to Spare

I’ll be honest right out the gate: I wasn’t sure what to expect from GOAT. The marketing made it look like just another basketball-centric animated movie, and I walked into the theater with zero hype. I’m really glad I did, because this film turned out to be a genuine joy.

Right away, Sony Animation sets a tone that’s fun and unpredictable. The world feels alive in a way that makes you want to lean in and pay attention. There’s a lot going on visually -bright colors, fluid movement, expressive character work- but it never feels like busy noise. It feels like fun.

A major reason GOAT works is its cast. This thing is stacked. Caleb McLaughlin leads with so much warmth that you instantly root for him. Gabrielle Union brings sharp and fresh energy that feels grounded and relatable. Nick Kroll and Patton Oswalt are genuinely funny without ever feeling like they’re trying too hard. Nicola Coughlan and David Harbour bring personality to every scene they’re in. Jennifer Lewis adds a steadfast, power-hungry presence as the team’s owner, making her feel surreptitiously wonderful. And Stephen Curry, in his first feature role? He fits smoothly into the mix, like someone who belongs here rather than someone who just showed up.

And that’s just the main cast! The supporting cast members also include a variable who’s who of names, including the talents of Jennifer Hudson, Jelly Roll, Bobby Lee, Sherry Cola, Eduardo Franco (another Stranger Things alum), Wayne Knight, and so many others. It feels a bit misleading to say supporting, however, as their roles prove to be just as vital as the rest of the main cast, as you’ll soon find out why.

But the best part isn’t just that these performers are great, but how well they all click together. The chemistry among the cast feels natural. They bounce off one another in a way that makes you forget you’re listening to “voices in a cartoon.” It feels more like a group of friends hanging out, cracking jokes, and figuring stuff out together.

Now, about the story. Yeah, there’s basketball. But GOAT is way more than a sports movie. It’s a story about community, about dreams that feel bigger than you are, about friends, and that community that rises up and becomes family. Every “supporting” character makes up that community, giving a more grand feeling to their inclusion and necessity to the film.

It’s about working toward something that scares you, and discovering you don’t have to do it alone. That shift away from “just sports” surprised me in the best way. It made the movie feel grounded and real, even as it leaned into the zanier animated moments.

By the time the credits rolled, I realized how completely this movie had won me over. What started as mild curiosity turned into genuine appreciation for a story that understands how powerful connection can be. GOAT never feels like it is trying too hard to impress you. It just tells its story with confidence, humor, and a lot of heart, and that sincerity carries it the whole way.

GOAT is the kind of animated film that sneaks up on you. It looks light and playful on the surface, then leaves you feeling unexpectedly full by the end. I went in uncertain. I left wondering why this movie was not getting talked about more.

I walked out thinking less about the game on the court and more about the people around it. The friendships, the support, the shared dreams, and the reminder that chasing something bigger than yourself is easier when you are not doing it alone. A joyful surprise and, without question, the best animated film I have seen so far this year.



Rating: 4.5/5 atoms

GOAT, starring Caleb McLaughlin, Gabrielle Union, Nicola Coughlan, David Harbour, Nick Kroll, Jenifer Lewis, and Stephen Curry, makes its way on to the court in theaters everywhere this Friday, February 13th.