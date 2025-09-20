From Fantastic Four to The Senior: Michael Chiklis on Second Chances

The Senior tackles into theaters this weekend, and Michael Chiklis portrays Mike Flynt, one of the oldest college players at the age of 59. The sports film is about second chances, and Flynt proves the naysayers wrong by being able to play on the field despite his age. Chiklis is no stranger to portraying misjudged characters. For example, Ben Grimm, aka The Thing from Fantastic Four, becomes a rock-like superhero who is sometimes alienated by his appearance.

“This is an incredibly inspiring,” Chiklis tells Nerd Reactor. “I was 59 when I made this movie, just like Mike was 59. And, you know, having to go through all of what I went through just physically to make the movie, it made my respect and admiration for Mike grow exponentially. You’re talking about what Mike said about letting other people define you. I’m an actor, and I live in show business. And everybody with thumbs now can try to define you, you know what I mean?”

The actor talks about how the age of the internet allows everyone to share their opinion, whether it’s positive or negative.

“Everyone has an opinion and they share them,” Chiklis said. “You have to be strong and you have to know who you are and what you stand for. And you have to hold to those things. And the fact that Mike was able to be reflective enough to look at his own life and have these regrets and not be able to forgive himself for the past and then finally find it within himself to go, ‘I have to do something about this. I have to turn this boat around. I have to be able to find redemption for myself. And though I can’t change the past, I can actually change the value of the present and the future. The perception of it and how I live my life going forward.’ That’s beyond admirable.”

Flynt was able to do something about his regret and became the oldest linebacker in NCAA history for Sul Ross State University in 2007.

“I just wouldn’t allow myself to get past it,” Flynt said. “But I’ve said many times that I knew I couldn’t change the past, but I could maybe change the meaning of the past by doing something positive now in the name of that mistake or that regret that I had. And so I hope people realize that they can do something now to change the meaning of any regrets that they might have. They can go after that dream. They can continue to rethink walking away from that and doing something that is meaningful in their lives. Even if they just make an effort. Tt’s amazing, the healing impact that it has. I just hope people forgive themselves for mistakes that they’ve made.”

About The Senior

Synopsis: At 59, Mike Flynt might be too old to play college football—but not too old to settle unfinished business. Nearly forty years after leaving his team, he returns to his alma mater to face the moment that changed everything. Bruised, doubted, and nearly broken, he fights for one last game—not for glory, but for the teammates he lost, the family he fractured, and the ending he still believes is possible.

The film is directed by Rod Lurie and written by Robert Eisele.

It stars Michael Chiklis, Mary Stuart Masterson, Brandon Flynn, with James Badge Dale, and Rob Corddry.

The film released in theaters on September 19, 2025.