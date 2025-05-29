Corey Stoll on Dying Early in Prime Video’s The Better Sister, and Why He Loved It

Pop culture fans can see Corey Stoll in different roles including a giant, floating head named MODOK in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, a doctor in FX’s The Strain, and a cop in West Side Story. The actor can be seen this week in the new Prime Video limited series, The Better Sister, starring Jessica Biel (Blade Trinity) and Elizabeth Banks (Power Rangers). In the series, two estranged sisters meet together after a husband, portrayed by Stoll, is murdered.

“No, that’s not a spoiler,” Stoll tells Nerd Reactor about his character’s end. “That’s like the one not spoiler that I can actually talk about. Yeah, I’m dead by the by the 20-minute mark.”

The series features flashbacks, explaining how the two sisters fell apart, and how Stoll’s Adam comes into the picture.

“I was warned that I would be coming back,” Stoll said. “I knew that wasn’t it for me. No, I love my role in here. I sort of come in, do my thing. All the scenes that I got to do were were really fun. And, you know, sometimes when you’re doing a mystery thing or a thriller thing, there’s a lot of plot. ‘It was here at this time, with the candlestick or whatever.’ And I didn’t have to do any of that stuff. It was just all emotions, relationships, conflict and working with with a really great cast.”

Jessica Biel portrays Chloe, a woman with a successful career and a promising future. However, that is turned upside down when Adam is murdered. Stoll and Biel can also be seen in the upcoming action-adventure comedy, Matchbox, starring John Cena.

“It was great,” the actor said about working with Biel in different projects. “It was a completely, completely different genres and and relationships. But she’s the best. She’s doing this where there’s obviously really intense, emotional stuff. She’s very present. And then this other project that we just did was, it’s an action comedy and she’s completely game. That’s the one thing. Every day she shows up to set and she’s just, ‘What are we doing? Let’s play.'”

About The Better Sister

Produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Tomorrow Studios (part of ITV Studios), all eight episodes of The Better Sister premiere on Prime Video on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

Synopsis: The Better Sister, based on the book by bestselling author Alafair Burke, is an 8-episode electric thriller limited series about the terrible things that drive sisters apart and ultimately bring them back together. Chloe (Jessica Biel), a high-profile media executive, lives a picturesque life with her handsome lawyer husband Adam (Corey Stoll) and teenage son Ethan (Maxwell Acee Donovan) by her side while her estranged sister Nicky (Elizabeth Banks) struggles to make ends meet and stay clean. When Adam is brutally murdered, the prime suspect sends shockwaves through the family, reuniting the two sisters as they try to untangle a complicated family history to discover the truth behind his death.

The series stars Jessica Biel as Chloe Taylor, Elizabeth Banks as Nicky Macintosh, Corey Stoll as Adam Macintosh, Kim Dickens as Detective Nancy Guidry, Maxwell Acee Donovan as Ethan Macintosh, Bobby Naderi as Detective Matt Bowen, Gabriel Sloyer as Jake Rodriguez, Gloria Reuben as Michelle Sanders, with Matthew Modine as Bill Braddock, and Lorraine Toussaint as Catherine Lancaster.

Olivia Milch (Ocean’s 8) and Regina Corrado (Mayor of Kingstown) are executive producers and showrunners. Series director Craig Gillespie (Pam & Tommy) and Annie Marter are executive producers through Fortunate Jack Productions alongside executive producers Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, and Alissa Bachner through Tomorrow Studios (One Piece), Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks, Michelle Purple, and Kerry Orent.