Moana 2 Official Trailer Revealed During D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Over the weekend, Disney fans from all over the world attended D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event to celebrate everything Disney from movies to merchandise. There were many announcements from the Disney Entertainment showcase, and one included the release of the official trailer and poster for Moana 2.

On August 9th, Friday at D23’s Disney Entertainment showcase, Dwayne Johnson and Auli’i Cravalho were on stage to promote the upcoming film from Walt Disney Animation Studios and reveal to fans the new trailer. Fans will be excited to see the return of the gang including Moana, Maui, Heihei and Pua.

During the studio showcase, Cravalho performed live on stage one of the film’s new songs, “We’re Back,” with dancers and drummers from Nonosina Polynesia. The Polynesian performance was directed by Tiana Liufau, who was pivotal in the animation reference choreography for the original and sequel.

About Moana 2

Joining Johnson and Cravalho are returning stars Rachel House (Moana’s Grandma, Tala), Temuera Morrison (Moana’s father, Chief Tui) and Nicole Scherzinger (Moana’s mother, Sina). The film also features the voices of Hualālai Chung, David Fane and Rose Matafeo as Moana’s new crew members Moni, Kele and Loto, respectively. Awhimai Fraser voices mysterious new character Matangi; Gerald Ramsey plays Moana’s ancestor, Tautai Vasa; and Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda lends her voice to Moana’s adoring and adorable little sister, Simea.

Synopsis: Walt Disney Animation Studios’ epic animated musical “Moana 2” reunites Moana (voice of Cravalho) and Maui (voice of Johnson) three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, “Moana 2” features music by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Opetaia Foa‘i, and Mark Mancina. Jared Bush and Miller are writing the film, which is executive produced by Jennifer Lee, Bush and Johnson.

Moana 2 releases in theaters on November 27, 2024.