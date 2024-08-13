We’re Giving Way Tickets to Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga Concert Experience

Nerd Reactor has partnered with the Los Angeles Philharmonic to give away a pair of tickets to Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga Concert Experience at the Hollywood Bowl on August 30. The live concert will be a cinematic journey through the Marvel Infinity Saga.

To enter the giveaway, check out our Instagram post and read the instructions here.

About Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga Concert Experience

Gustavo Dudamel conducts the Los Angeles Philharmonic in the global premiere of a new Marvel Studios film concert that will take you on an epic on-screen cinematic journey that covers 23 films in one momentous concert experience. Revisit the earliest days of Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor as they discover their place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe—each accompanied by their own unforgettable heroic music. Then recapture the excitement as Earth’s mightiest heroes join forces for the first time and open the door to the next wave of Avengers: Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, and more. The Guardians of the Galaxy don’t miss this party either, dropping in to deliver a taste of their iconic mixtape backed by the LA Phil. Finally, the spectacle culminates in a revisiting of the ultimate trials of the Infinity Saga. It’s time for fans—new and old—to assemble and relive every iconic moment from this defining canon of films, all accompanied by live orchestra, fireworks, surprises, and a crowd of thousands.

To purchase tickets, please visit https://www.hollywoodbowl.com/events/performances/2971/2024-08-30/marvel-studios-infinity-saga-concert-experience. The concert will be held on August 30-31, 2024.