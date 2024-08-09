Escape Halloween 2024: Unveiling the Electrifying Lineup

The moment electronic music fans have been waiting for is finally here! Escape Halloween 2024 has officially revealed its spine-tingling lineup, and this year’s festival will be an unforgettable experience. As the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino transforms into a haunted playground for ravers, fans can expect two nights of non-stop beats, thrilling performances, and Halloween magic.

Headliners: The Heavyweights of EDM

This year’s lineup boasts some of the biggest names in electronic dance music, making it the perfect soundtrack for the Halloween weekend. Heavy hitters like Martin Garrix, Illenium, and deadmau5 are leading the charge and are sure to deliver show-stopping performances. So get ready for an electrifying experience with Martin Garrix’s high-energy set, which always gets the crowd going. Plus, embark on an emotional journey with Illenium’s music or experience a mesmerizing atmosphere with deadmau5’s signature sounds.

B2B Sets: When Titans Join Forces

Escape Halloween isn’t just about the main headliners; it’s also a platform for up-and-coming artists and underground talent. Be sure to see sets like FrostTop’s back-to-back with RemK, who are gaining attention with their innovative music. Also, Adventure Club, known for their melodic dubstep, will bring fresh vibes to the stage. Similarly, Rebekah’s dark and mesmerizing beats are set to captivate the audience. For those seeking something different, the diverse sounds of artists such as Chloé Caillet and Mary Droppinz (UKG Set) provide an exciting break from the usual.

One of the most exciting elements of Escape Halloween 2024 is the lineup of back-to-back sets. This year, don’t miss the chance to witness Afroki, the powerhouse collaboration between Afrojack and Steve Aoki. Additionally, techno fans will be thrilled to see Ben Klock going B2B with Marcel Dettmann, and bass lovers can look forward to Dog Eat Dog, the thrilling B2B set from Crankdat and Riot Ten. These special collaboration sets will be among the festival’s most memorable moments.

Rising Stars and Must-See Performances

A Genre-Spanning Experience

Escape Halloween 2024 caters to every raver’s taste, offering a rich variety of electronic music genres. House music fans can groove to the beats of Cloonee, Capozzi, and PAWSA. Techno lovers will revel in sets by Nina Kraviz and Denis Sulta. At the same time, hardcore enthusiasts can immerse themselves in the intense energy of Angerfist and Lil Texas. For those who can’t resist bass-heavy bangers, artists like Wooli and Peekaboo will deliver sets that shake the ground beneath your feet. Whatever your preference, Escape Halloween 2024 has something for you.

Prepare for a Halloween Like No Other

Escape Halloween 2024 is shaping up to be the ultimate Halloween rave, with a lineup that brings together the best in electronic music. The anticipation for this combination of world-class artists, unforgettable B2B sets, and a diverse array of genres is building, ensuring that every moment will be filled with excitement and energy. As the festival draws near, it’s time to finalize your costumes, gather your rave crew, and prepare for a weekend that will haunt your memories in the best way possible.

For the full lineup of artists, check out the image below:

Tickets are flying fast, so don’t miss your chance to be part of this legendary event. Secure your spot on the dance floor under the moonlit sky by purchasing your tickets now! We can’t wait to see you there.