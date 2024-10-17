Mel Gibson Jokingly Talks About The Passion of the Christ Sequel Having a Few Dance Numbers

The Passion of the Christ received mixed reviews from critics but received a score of A+ on CinemaScore, an industry leader in measuring movie appeal among theatre audiences. The film became one of the highest-grossing R-rated films of all time and is ranked #2 below Deadpool & Wolverine for the top lifetime gross for an R-rated film in the United States.

Mel Gibson is coming back as the director for the sequel, The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection, and recently, it’s been reported that the production team has been scouting for possible locations. The director has been working with writer Randall Wallace, who directed Gibson in We Were Soldiers and wrote Braveheart.

Nerd Reactor recently had the chance to chat with the actor/director during the premiere of Monster Summer, and he was tight-lipped on details about the Passion sequel. However, he did respond with a humorous answer.

“Yeah, well, oh boy, what’s it about?” Gibson responded to Nerd Reactor. “That’s a big number. Yeah, a few dance numbers. It’ll be great.”

However, he did give insight into the film in an interview with National Catholic Register.

“It’s not a linear narrative, so that in order to have it mean something and resonate for almost anybody that watches it, again, you’re not preaching to the choir. You have to have … you have to juxtapose the central event that I’m trying to tell with everything else around it in the future, in the past and in other realms, and that’s kind of getting a little sci-fi out there. It’s a big story. It’s a difficult concept, and it has taken me a long time to focus and find a way to tell that story in a way that really delivers to somebody who may know nothing about any of the central story.”

The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection will reportedly be entering into principal photography in early 2025.