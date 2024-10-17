This Pink Valorant AMD Custom PC Is Part of iBUYPOWER 25th-Anniversary Sale

iBUYPOWER, known for its prebuilt and custom gaming PCs, is having its 25th-anniversary sale, which is now running until October 22nd. Included in the sale is its new special system for fans of Riot Games’ Valorant, the AMD Valorant Champions Tour Americas system. It uses the company’s sister company HYTE’s new Strawberry Milk Y70 case and coincides with the return of Valorant Game Changers, a series of tournaments aimed at women and marginalized genders.
AMD VCTA Y70 Strawberry Milk – Pricing: $1,749 at iBUYPOWER.com
Specs:
Case: HYTE Y70 – Strawberry Milk
Processor (CPU): AMD Ryzen 7 7700X CPU
Cooling: iBUYPOWER AW4 240MM ARGB Liquid Cooler
Motherboard: ASUS Prime B650M-A AX6 WIFI
Memory (RAM): 32GB DDR5-5600MHz RGB RAM
Video Card (GPU): GeForce RTX 4070 Super – 12GB
Power Supply (PSU): High Power 750 Watt – GEN 5
Storage: 1TB WD M.2 NVMe SSD
Operating System (OS): Windows 11 Home
Many of its RDY prebuilt gaming PCs are getting discounted from its starter-friendly computers to premium showcase builds. Additionally, iBUYPOWER has expanded its warranty, offering 3-year labor and 2-year parts for its support.
To get the discount, simply enter IBP25YR to receive the following discounts:
- $300 OFF RDY & Custom Desktops over $3999
- $200 OFF RDY & Custom Desktops over $2999
- $100 OFF RDY & Custom Desktops over $1999
- $50 OFF RDY & Custom Desktops over $999
Check out the highlighted iBUYPOWER PCs below:
RDY Scale 002 – Pricing: Was $1,199, Now $999 at iBUYPOWER.com
Specs:
Case: iBUYPOWER Scale ARGB Gaming Case
Processor (CPU): AMD Ryzen 7 5700 CPU
Cooling: Certified CPU Fan and Heatsink
Motherboard: ASRock B550M-C R2.0 WiFi
Memory (RAM): 16GB DDR4-3200 RGB RAM
Video Card (GPU): GeForce RTX 4060 – 8GB
Power Supply (PSU): 600W 80 PLUS Gold PSU
Storage: 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD
Operating System (OS): Windows 11 Home
RDY Slate 8MP 003 – Pricing: Was $1,499, Now $1,249 at iBUYPOWER.com
Specs:
Case: iBUYPOWER Slate 8 Mesh Pro ARGB
Processor (CPU): Intel® Core™ i7-14700KF CPU
Cooling: RGB CPU Tower Air Cooler
Motherboard: ASUS Prime B760M-A AX6
Memory (RAM): 16GB DDR5-5200MHz RGB RAM
Video Card (GPU): GeForce RTX 4060 Ti – 8GB
Power Supply (PSU): 750 Watt High Power PSU
Storage: 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD
Operating System (OS): Windows 11 Home
RDY Trace 7MP 010 – Pricing: Was $1,699, Now $1,449 at iBUYPOWER.com
Specs:
Case: HYTE Y70 RGB Gaming Case – Black
Processor (CPU): Intel® Core™ i9-14900KF CPU
Cooling: iBUYPOWER 360mm Addressable RGB Liquid Cooling System
Motherboard: MSI PRO Z790-P WIFI
Memory (RAM): 32GB DDR5-6000MHz RGB RAM
Video Card (GPU): GeForce RTX 4070 – 12GB
Power Supply (PSU): 850 Watt – High Power -80 PLUS Gold Certified PCIe GEN 5
Storage: 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD
Operating System (OS): Windows 11 Home
RDY Y60 005 – Pricing: Was $2,349, Now $1,899 at iBUYPOWER.com
Specs:
Case: HYTE Y60 RGB Gaming Case – Black
Processor (CPU): Intel® Core™ i9-14900KF CPU
Cooling: iBUYPOWER 360mm Addressable RGB Liquid Cooling System
Motherboard: ASUS PRIME Z790-V WiFi
Memory (RAM): 32GB DDR5-6000MHz RGB RAM
Video Card (GPU): GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER – 12GB
Power Supply (PSU): 750 Watt – High Power
Storage: 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD
Operating System (OS): Windows 11 Home
RDY Y70 001 – Pricing: Was $2,599, Now $1,999 at iBUYPOWER.com
Specs:
Case: HYTE Y70 RGB Gaming Case – Black
Processor (CPU): Intel® Core™ i9-14900KF CPU
Cooling: iBUYPOWER 360mm Addressable RGB Liquid Cooling System
Motherboard: MSI PRO Z790-P WIFI
Memory (RAM): 32GB DDR5-6000MHz RGB RAM
Video Card (GPU): GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER – 16GB
Power Supply (PSU): 850 Watt – High Power -80 PLUS Gold Certified PCIe GEN 5
Storage: 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD
Operating System (OS): Windows 11 Home
RDY Lancool 005 – Pricing: Was $2,799, Now $2,399 at iBUYPOWER.com
Specs:
Case: Lian Li Lancool 216 – Black
Processor (CPU): Intel® Core™ i9-14900KF CPU
Cooling: iBUYPOWER 360mm Addressable RGB Liquid Cooling System
Motherboard: MSI PRO Z790-P WIFI
Memory (RAM): 32GB DDR5-6000MHz RGB RAM
Video Card (GPU): GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER – 16GB
Power Supply (PSU): 850 Watt – High Power PSU
Storage: 2TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 SSD
Operating System (OS): Windows 11 Home
RDY Y70 004 – Pricing: Was $3,649, Now $3.339 at iBUYPOWER.com
Specs:
Case: iBUYPOWER HYTE Y70 RGB Gaming Case – Black
Processor (CPU): Intel® Core™ i9-14900KF CPU
Cooling: iBUYPOWER 360mm Addressable RGB Liquid Cooling System
Motherboard: MSI PRO Z790-P WIFI
Memory (RAM): 32GB DDR5-6000MHz RGB RAM
Video Card (GPU): GeForce RTX 4090 – 24GB
Power Supply (PSU): 1000 Watt – High Power PCIe GEN 5 PSU
Storage: 2TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 SSD
Operating System (OS): Windows 11 Home