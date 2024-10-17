This Pink Valorant AMD Custom PC Is Part of iBUYPOWER 25th-Anniversary Sale

iBUYPOWER, known for its prebuilt and custom gaming PCs, is having its 25th-anniversary sale, which is now running until October 22nd. Included in the sale is its new special system for fans of Riot Games’ Valorant, the AMD Valorant Champions Tour Americas system. It uses the company’s sister company HYTE’s new Strawberry Milk Y70 case and coincides with the return of Valorant Game Changers, a series of tournaments aimed at women and marginalized genders.

AMD VCTA Y70 Strawberry Milk – Pricing: $1,749 at iBUYPOWER.com



Specs:

Case: HYTE Y70 – Strawberry Milk

Processor (CPU): AMD Ryzen 7 7700X CPU

Cooling: iBUYPOWER AW4 240MM ARGB Liquid Cooler

Motherboard: ASUS Prime B650M-A AX6 WIFI

Memory (RAM): 32GB DDR5-5600MHz RGB RAM

Video Card (GPU): GeForce RTX 4070 Super – 12GB

Power Supply (PSU): High Power 750 Watt – GEN 5

Storage: 1TB WD M.2 NVMe SSD

Operating System (OS): Windows 11 Home

Many of its RDY prebuilt gaming PCs are getting discounted from its starter-friendly computers to premium showcase builds. Additionally, iBUYPOWER has expanded its warranty, offering 3-year labor and 2-year parts for its support.

To get the discount, simply enter IBP25YR to receive the following discounts:

$300 OFF RDY & Custom Desktops over $3999

$200 OFF RDY & Custom Desktops over $2999

$100 OFF RDY & Custom Desktops over $1999

$50 OFF RDY & Custom Desktops over $999

Check out the highlighted iBUYPOWER PCs below:

RDY Scale 002 – Pricing: Was $1,199, Now $999 at iBUYPOWER.com

Specs:

Case: iBUYPOWER Scale ARGB Gaming Case

Processor (CPU): AMD Ryzen 7 5700 CPU

Cooling: Certified CPU Fan and Heatsink

Motherboard: ASRock B550M-C R2.0 WiFi

Memory (RAM): 16GB DDR4-3200 RGB RAM

Video Card (GPU): GeForce RTX 4060 – 8GB

Power Supply (PSU): 600W 80 PLUS Gold PSU

Storage: 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD

Operating System (OS): Windows 11 Home

RDY Slate 8MP 003 – Pricing: Was $1,499, Now $1,249 at iBUYPOWER.com

Specs:

Case: iBUYPOWER Slate 8 Mesh Pro ARGB

Processor (CPU): Intel® Core™ i7-14700KF CPU

Cooling: RGB CPU Tower Air Cooler

Motherboard: ASUS Prime B760M-A AX6

Memory (RAM): 16GB DDR5-5200MHz RGB RAM

Video Card (GPU): GeForce RTX 4060 Ti – 8GB

Power Supply (PSU): 750 Watt High Power PSU

Storage: 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD

Operating System (OS): Windows 11 Home

RDY Trace 7MP 010 – Pricing: Was $1,699, Now $1,449 at iBUYPOWER.com



Specs:

Case: HYTE Y70 RGB Gaming Case – Black

Processor (CPU): Intel® Core™ i9-14900KF CPU

Cooling: iBUYPOWER 360mm Addressable RGB Liquid Cooling System

Motherboard: MSI PRO Z790-P WIFI

Memory (RAM): 32GB DDR5-6000MHz RGB RAM

Video Card (GPU): GeForce RTX 4070 – 12GB

Power Supply (PSU): 850 Watt – High Power -80 PLUS Gold Certified PCIe GEN 5

Storage: 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD

Operating System (OS): Windows 11 Home

RDY Y60 005 – Pricing: Was $2,349, Now $1,899 at iBUYPOWER.com



Specs:

Case: HYTE Y60 RGB Gaming Case – Black

Processor (CPU): Intel® Core™ i9-14900KF CPU

Cooling: iBUYPOWER 360mm Addressable RGB Liquid Cooling System

Motherboard: ASUS PRIME Z790-V WiFi

Memory (RAM): 32GB DDR5-6000MHz RGB RAM

Video Card (GPU): GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER – 12GB

Power Supply (PSU): 750 Watt – High Power

Storage: 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD

Operating System (OS): Windows 11 Home

RDY Y70 001 – Pricing: Was $2,599, Now $1,999 at iBUYPOWER.com



Specs:

Case: HYTE Y70 RGB Gaming Case – Black

Processor (CPU): Intel® Core™ i9-14900KF CPU

Cooling: iBUYPOWER 360mm Addressable RGB Liquid Cooling System

Motherboard: MSI PRO Z790-P WIFI

Memory (RAM): 32GB DDR5-6000MHz RGB RAM

Video Card (GPU): GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER – 16GB

Power Supply (PSU): 850 Watt – High Power -80 PLUS Gold Certified PCIe GEN 5

Storage: 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD

Operating System (OS): Windows 11 Home

RDY Lancool 005 – Pricing: Was $2,799, Now $2,399 at iBUYPOWER.com



Specs:

Case: Lian Li Lancool 216 – Black

Processor (CPU): Intel® Core™ i9-14900KF CPU

Cooling: iBUYPOWER 360mm Addressable RGB Liquid Cooling System

Motherboard: MSI PRO Z790-P WIFI

Memory (RAM): 32GB DDR5-6000MHz RGB RAM

Video Card (GPU): GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER – 16GB

Power Supply (PSU): 850 Watt – High Power PSU

Storage: 2TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 SSD

Operating System (OS): Windows 11 Home

RDY Y70 004 – Pricing: Was $3,649, Now $3.339 at iBUYPOWER.com



Specs:

Case: iBUYPOWER HYTE Y70 RGB Gaming Case – Black

Processor (CPU): Intel® Core™ i9-14900KF CPU

Cooling: iBUYPOWER 360mm Addressable RGB Liquid Cooling System

Motherboard: MSI PRO Z790-P WIFI

Memory (RAM): 32GB DDR5-6000MHz RGB RAM

Video Card (GPU): GeForce RTX 4090 – 24GB

Power Supply (PSU): 1000 Watt – High Power PCIe GEN 5 PSU

Storage: 2TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 SSD

Operating System (OS): Windows 11 Home