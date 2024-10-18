Honkai: Star Rail’s Silver Wolf Gets Branded HYTE PC Case with Launch Party in Orange County, CA

Honkai: Star Rail fans looking to customize their PCs are in for a treat because HYTE, the PC components and peripherals manufacturer, has released the exclusive Silver Wolf-themed Y70 Character Case, which is now available on HYTE.com.

Silver Wolf is a playable character who is a member of the Stellaron Hunters and a genius hacker. She has the ability known as “aether editing,” allowing her to hack reality.

The official HYTE Y70 Silver Wolf Limited Edition Case features the character on the front and side tempered glass panels and iconography, signature marks, Easter eggs and lavender accents decorated all over the case.

To celebrate HYTE’s first HoYoverse collaboration, it is debuting the Silver Wolf product line worldwide and having an official launch party at Micro Center in Tustin, CA. For those who want to celebrate at Micro Center, HYTE and iBUYPOWER are teaming up with the store for a special two-day launch party on November 2 and 3. The event will have fans meeting Honkai: Star Rail content creators, participating in onsite activities based on the game to receive exclusive items, and purchasing the RDY Y70 Silver Wolf prebuilt gaming system and components from HYTE’s Silver Wolf product line.

You can RSVP for the event at https://hyte.co/silverwolfmc-rsvp.

HYTE’s Silver Wolf product line will be available around the world on November 2nd including Canada Computers & Electronics (Canada), DD Tech (Mexico), and Links Japan (Japan).

iBUYPOWER is also partnering with streetwear & merchandise brand M.RAGE for its Honkai: Star Rail apparel. They can be purchased on iBUYPOWER’s official gear store soon.

About the HYTE Y70 Silver Wolf Product Line

The Official HYTE Y70 Silver Wolf Case Bundle is now available for purchase at HYTE.com and will soon be available in-store at Micro Center locations across the US. These items will also be available at select stores through Canada Computers & Electronics in Canada, DD Tech in Mexico, and Links Japan in Japan. The case is priced at an MSRP of $299.00

The HYTE Silver Wolf “100% Break” Keycap Set and Desk Pad Bundle is currently available for preorder on HYTE.com and other worldwide resellers with an estimated ship date of December 2024. It will be priced at an MSRP of $129.99.

The RDY Y70 Silver Wolf Edition system is estimated to be available for purchase at iBUYPOWER.com, and at Micro Center in early November. Notifications to complete the Stellaron Hunters upgrade preorder will be sent out soon. The system will be priced at an MSRP of $2299.

To purchase components from HYTE’s HONKAI: STAR RAIL product line-up, please visit: https://hyte.co/hsr-sw-pr

To preorder the RDY Y70 Silver Wolf system from iBUYPOWER.com, please visit: https://ibp.gg/swrdy-pr

The Silver Wolf product line is available to purchase at:

· Micro Center (US): https://hyte.co/microcenter

· Canada Computers & Electronics (Canada): https://hyte.co/CanadaComputers

· DD Tech (Mexico): https://hyte.co/DDTech

· Links Japan (Japan): https://hyte.co/LinksJapan