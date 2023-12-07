Discover The Tiger’s Apprentice, Paramount+’s Animated Film, with Teaser Trailer and Art Unveiling!

Paramount+ has revealed its next original animated film, The Tiger’s Apprentice, which features a star-studded voice cast including Henry Golding, Brandon Soo Hoo, Lucy Liu, Sandra Oh, Michelle Yeoh, and more. Today, the streaming service has released the teaser trailer and art for the film, which is based on the bestselling novel.

The teaser trailer gives viewers a taste of the adventure following teenager Tom Lee (Soo Hoo), who is tasked with stopping an evil being bent on destroying humanity.

Check out the teaser art below featuring Tom, who can be seen with a pair of headphones around his neck and holding his skateboard. Behind him is Hu, a mythical tiger and protector.

The Tiger’s Apprentice will premiere on Paramount+ on Friday, February 2, 2024, in the U.S. It will be available in additional international Paramount+ markets at a later date.

About The Tiger’s Apprentice

Based on the popular children’s book series of the same name by Laurence Yep, The Tiger’s Apprentice follows Chinese-American teenager Tom Lee (Soo Hoo), whose life changes forever when he discovers he is part of a long lineage of magical protectors known as the Guardians. With guidance from a mythical tiger named Hu (Golding), Tom trains to take on Loo (Yeoh), a force that is as powerful as a Guardian but with evil intentions to use magic to destroy humanity. To have a fighting chance against Loo, Tom must reunite all twelve Zodiac animal warriors and master his own newly discovered powers.

Joining Golding, Soo Hoo, Liu, Oh and Yeoh are Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live), Leah Lewis (Elemental), Kheng Hua Tan (Crazy Rich Asians), Sherry Cola (Joy Ride), Deborah S. Craig (Meet Cute), Jo Koy (The Monkey King), Greta Lee (Past Lives), Diana Lee Inosanto (The Mandalorian), Patrick Gallagher (Night at the Museum) and Poppy Liu (The Afterparty).

The film is directed by Raman Hui and co-directed by Paul Watling and Yong Duk Jhun with a screenplay by David Magee and Christopher Yost and music by Steve Jablonsky, The Tiger’s Apprentice is produced by Jane Startz, Sandra Rabins, and Bob Persichetti, with Maryann Garger, Kane Lee and Carlos Baena serving as executive producers.