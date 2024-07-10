Longlegs Review – A Dark Descent into Psychological Terror

Osgood Perkins’ Longlegs stands out in the serial killer horror genre with its unique blend of psychological horror and a compelling FBI investigation. It keeps viewers on edge throughout, reminiscent of genre classics like The Silence of the Lambs but with its distinct twist that sets it apart. He skillfully blends a crime thriller with elements of the occult in Longlegs, making it feel much more than just a typical serial killer film.

Additionally, Perkins’s direction is marked by a meticulous attention to detail. The cinematography, sound design, and haunting score capture the eerie and foreboding atmosphere, contributing to the overall sense of unease. As you can imagine, the use of shadow and light plays a significant role in creating suspense. As the movie progresses, you’ll start to catch yourself scanning the entire frame, looking for any sign of the “boogeyman” in the shadows.

Although, it is important to note that the movie can occasionally feel slow and repetitive. Some parts of the film feel too long, which may test the audience’s patience. Yet, this deliberate pacing builds a sense of impending doom, making the eventual revelations and climax all the more thrilling. The methodical buildup allows Perkins to explore the psychological aspects of the characters deeply, ensuring that the payoff is both satisfying and spine-chilling.

Osgood Perkins succeeds in crafting a movie that is both distressing to watch and impossible to turn away from, making Longlegs a must-see for horror lovers.

Maika Monroe’s portrayal of FBI Agent Lee Harker is a standout performance that captivates the audience from the outset. Her calm yet unsettling demeanor mirrors the film’s slow-burn approach, adding a layer of tension and power to the narrative. As Harker delves deeper into the case, Monroe’s performance escalates the tension, revealing layers of complexity and horror.

At the same time, Nicolas Cage’s performance as the titular character is genuinely exceptional. His portrayal redefines acting with a unique and imaginative take on his character. He brings a chilling presence to every scene, making it distressing and impossible to look away. Cage’s ability to embody such a sinister character with depth and nuance adds a profound intensity to the film.

Additionally, Blair Underwood, as Agent Carter, and Alicia Witt, as Ruth Harker, Lee’s mother, provide solid supporting performances. Underwood’s Agent Carter is a steady, authoritative figure whose interactions with Harker add a layer of professional tension and camaraderie. Meanwhile, Witt’s portrayal of Ruth Harker introduces a personal conflict, weaving themes of familial bonds into the storyline.

Overall, Longlegs is a serial killer thriller horror achievement that expertly messes with the psyche. Despite its slow and repetitive moments, the film’s engaging buildup leads to a thrilling and unforgettable ending. Maika Monroe’s unsettling performance and Nicolas Cage’s masterful portrayal of Longlegs elevate the film. Osgood Perkins succeeds in crafting a movie that is both distressing to watch and impossible to turn away from, making Longlegs a must-see for horror lovers.

Rating: 4/5 atoms

Longlegs hits theaters on July 12th.