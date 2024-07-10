AEW Wrestlers Will Take on Adult Swim Characters in ‘Battle for the Booty’ at San Diego Comic-Con 2024

I’ve always thought it would be awesome if someone put on a wrestling show during San Diego Comic-Con. You have fans coming in from all over the world for one weekend to celebrate all things fandom, and a live interactive show like wrestling would fit perfectly with all the other festivities. AEW and Adult Swim just announced today that they are putting on a wrestling tag tournament during SDCC for the Battle for the Booty title.

The event is part of Adult Swim’s Pirate Parrrty on The Green, which will have different special events including panels for shows like Common Side Effects, Rick and Morty: The Anime, and My Adventures with Superman. The wrestling tournament will take place on Thursday, July 25th at 7:30 PM.

AEW’s Johnny TV and Taya Valkyrie will face off with Fang of PRIMAL and Meatwad from Aqua Teen Hunger Force. The former TBS Champion Willow Nightingale and former AEW International champion Orange Cassidy will take on Mr. Frog from Smiling Friends and Rachel of Yolo. The winners of those matches will face off in the grand finale to determine who will hold the Battle for the Booty title.

There is no word yet on how the Adult Swim characters will be presented in the matches. My guess is they will likely be in some form of mascot costume just like the legendary Slamfest ‘99 where Mario and Yoshi wrested Donkey Kong and Pikachu in promotion of Super Smash Bros.

The first 1,000 attendees to attend the activation on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will receive an exclusive giveaway. So San Diego Comic-Con attendees will want to keep an eye out for that.

For more information on the “Adult Swim Pirate Parrrty” visit here for more details.