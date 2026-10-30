Imagine a post-apocalyptic world where the victims lose their identity and revert to a childlike state. Littermates stars Kaylee McGregor and Joey Bader as two survivors learning to speak and interact with others all over again. They are taken in by a caretaker, played by Oliver Woolf, who treats them like kids and rewards them nifties, tokens given for good behavior.

Littermates is directed by Scott Tinkham and Michael Woloson, and it releases exclusively in Alamo Drafthouse theaters starting on November 6, 2026.

Check out the full interview below with the directors, along with executive producer Haley Nicole Johnson.

With a crew of just 12, the production was very lean, but the team made the most of it, filming in an English countryside house over two weeks.

“And it’s a very low-budget movie, so finding the money was fairly simple,” Tinkham tells Nerd Reactor. “So we went out there, we did it, we assembled an English crew, and it was like a crew of 12 people, and we all stayed at this house for two weeks straight and made a feature film together. It’s awesome.”

Tinkham and Woloson have been working together for nearly a decade, and this marks the duo’s first foray into feature films as directors.

“Well, Scott and I have worked together for almost 10 years now,” Woloson says. “We met in school in 2017. So we’ve become a hive mind in a lot of ways, and we just understand the same methodology when it comes to directing and making stuff. So we speak the same language, and then where we differ, we complement each other. So it just enhances the entire process when you have somebody to bounce off of, but also understands you on that level.”

At the core of the film are two survivors, learning to live with one another and the choices they make that separates themselves.

“Siblinghood and growing up with an older brother and having this weird back and forth sibling rivalry happening between me and my brother, and the essence of that feeling,” Tinkham says about the film’s inspiration. “Like Michael, the co-director, is also a product of siblinghood. He has a younger sister and a few other sisters. He always has felt the sibling rivalry in his life as well. As we were writing it, it formed around this theme of siblinghood.”

Joining as the executive producer of Littermates is Haley Nicole Johnson, who is a producer on the wildly popular indie movie, Obsession.

“I think I’m just so grateful to be a part of independent cinema in any way that I can,” Johnson explains. “I think the thing that is most important to me is just supporting people telling the stories that are in their hearts. And I think Michael and Scott are two of my absolute favorite directors. I’ve been working with them for about nine years now, and getting to see what they did with truly no resources is a testament to how brilliant both of them are.”