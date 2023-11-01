Listen to J-Rock Band Necry Talkie’s Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Theme Song

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, the animated series based on the graphic novel by Bryan Lee O’Malley, is going full anime with the opening credits. Today, Netflix has released the opening credits featuring the theme song, “Bloom,” by Japanese rock band Necry Talkie.

Scott Pilgrim is a graphic novel with influences from video games and anime, and it was adapted into a live-action movie starring Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers. The opening credits sequence is an homage to anime, and it’s fitting since it’s done by Science SARU, a Japanese animation studio. O-Malley and his team have brought a Japanese team on board including Shuhei Handa (Character Design), Masamichi Shiyama (Character Design), Shoko Nishigaki (Character Design), Takayuki Kotani (Art Director), Keisuki Yanagi (Editor), Eriko Kimura (Sound Director), and more.

Check out the opening credits from Scott Pilgrim Takes Off:

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off premieres November 17 on Netflix.

About Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Synopsis: Scott Pilgrim meets the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers, and discovers he must defeat her seven evil exes in order to date her. But this time, things get even more complicated. Based on the graphic novels by Bryan Lee O’Malley, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off revisits and reimagines the beloved cult classic, taking Ramona Flowers, her evil exes, Scott, and his friends off on a mysterious new action-packed journey to find love.

The anime series reunites the original film cast to reprise their roles, including Michael Cera (Scott Pilgrim), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Ramona Flowers), Satya Bhabha (Matthew Patel), Kieran Culkin (Wallace Wells), Chris Evans (Lucas Lee), Anna Kendrick (Stacey Pilgrim), Brie Larson (Envy Adams), Alison Pill (Kim Pine), Aubrey Plaza (Julie Powers), Brandon Routh (Todd Ingram), Jason Schwartzman (Gideon Graves), Johnny Simmons (Young Neil), Mark Webber (Stephen Stills), Mae Whitman (Roxie Richter), and Ellen Wong (Knives Chau).

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off was created for television by executive producers and co-showrunners O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski. The original film’s director, co-writer and producer Edgar Wright serves as executive producer alongside Marc Platt, Jared LeBoff, Adam Siegel, Michael Bacall and Eunyoung Choi. Award-winning animation house Science SARU (DEVILMAN CRYBABY, JAPAN SINKS, KEEP YOUR HANDS OFF EIZOUKEN), and UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, produce for Netflix.