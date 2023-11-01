Halloween is a day to dress up and let loose, and it’s a great excuse to suit up as your favorite character, monster, superhero, supervillain, etc. There are plenty of actors who have a lot of fun playing the bad guys, and black actors have been rising in the superhero genre. Since it is Halloween, here’s the list of the 6 Best Black Supervillains in DC and Marvel Films including the likes of Black Manta and Killmonger.

Villain #1: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as The Black Manta

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

From Candyman to Ambulance; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II takes our number one spot as DC’s villain on the scene. Yahya portrayed The Black Manta in the first Aquaman film, and he’ll be reprising his role as the main villain in the newest sequel, Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom. Kicking ass and taking names – Black Manta is back for revenge and will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force.

Director James Wan and Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa, along with Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman return in the sequel to the highest-grossing DC film of all time. Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom will be released in theaters on December 22, 2023.

Villain #2: Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger

Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Erik Killmonger will go down in history as one of the most notable, badass villains in the Marvel universe. With infamous one-liners such as “Bury me in the ocean with my ancestors who jumped from the ships, because they knew death was better than bondage” and unformidable powers, he was not one to be reckoned with. Both profound and easy on the eyes, Michael B. Jordan masterfully embodied his inner villain while captivating our attention with his unrelenting drive to take T’Challa’s throne.

Villain #3: Jamie Foxx as Electro

Courtesy of Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios

Jamie Foxx’s electric performance as Spider-Man’s evil nemesis, Electro, was one for the books. Known for his multi-award-winning roles whose screen credits range from smooth-talking attorney, Willie E. Gary, in the film, The Burial to Ray Charles in the biopic Ray, Fox’s talent knows no bounds. His antagonist character, Electro, has been an indelible part of the Spider-Verse ever since his first appearance in 1964’s The Amazing Spider-Man #9. His tactical brilliance, electromagnetic charisma and electrifying abilities undoubtedly make him Spider-Man’s deadliest foe.

Villain #4: Jonathan Majors as Kang

Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Jonathan Majors’ new Kang variant debuted in Loki Season 2 as Victor Timely! From He Who Remains to Kang the Conqueror to Victor Timely, Major returns as the dimension-hopping villain who sees himself as the rightful master of the world and uses the power of time travel to seek to rewrite history to his own whims and ensure his rise to power. Major’s nefarious supervillain will inevitably wreak havoc over the Multiverse!

Loki Season 2 is currently airing on Disney+.

Villain #5: Mahershala Ali as Prowler

Courtesy of Sony Pictures

We first caught a glimpse of Prowler in cinema in the first Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The Prowler gets our number #5 spot for his awesome use of gauntlets and gadgets. A technological genius and skilled hand-to-hand combatant, the Prowler is a ruthless and efficient killer who you don’t want to go toe to toe with.

Mahershala Ali voiced Aaron Davis, aka Prowler, in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The actor reprised his voice role at the end of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Fans will expect to see more of Davis in the third film, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Villain #6: Chukwudi Iwuji as High Evolutionary

Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Chukwudi Iwuji portrayed the arch-villain, The High Evolutionary, in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3. He is a mad scientist with a penchant for genetic manipulation and an interest in elevating animals to intelligent self-awareness, and even once de-evolved himself into a pile or primordial ooze on purpose. As a veteran of the Royal Shakespeare Company, Chukwudi’s stellar performance gave this supervillain a menacing seriousness and a bombastic presence in the film.