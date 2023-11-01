Zedd Goes Super Saiyan as Goku at Escape Halloween 2023

Escape Halloween 2023 was held this past weekend at the NOS Event Center in San Bernardino, CA, and it was a spooky festival featuring top EDM musicians such as Rezz, Armin Van Buuren, DJ Snake, Kaskade, Above & Beyond, Armnhmr, Afrojack, and more. Zedd performed on the stage on Saturday night, and he surprised guests as he donned a Super Saiyan Goku costume from Dragon Ball complete with the golden wig.

Zedd at Escape Halloween 2023. Photo credit: Ivan Meneses for Insomniac Events

Zedd was in the Halloween spirit as he dressed up as the Dragon Ball protagonist in front of costumed guests during Halloween weekend. He performed his hit songs including “Clarity,” “Stay,” “Follow, “The Middle,” and more on the Grimm stage.

The stage is designed as an altar and features the Grimm, a giant skeleton that can move around. It’s one of the coolest stages from Insomniac Events, the music event company that also produces Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC Las Vegas), Countdown, Beyond Wonderland, and more.

Zedd at Escape Halloween 2023. Photo credit: Ivan Meneses for Insomniac Events

Zedd is an artist who has shared his love of pop culture, anime and video games. He has appeared as himself on Disney+’s The Muppets Mayhem, his love of The Legend of Zelda gave way to a tribute song, he created Valorant skins and League of Legends music for Riot Games, and he was part of the Diablo IV live show during its Los Angeles launch party.

“I’ve always been gaming since I was a little kid, I was probably like, five years old or so with the Sega consoles, Sonic the Hedgehog, that kind of stuff was what I started out with,” Anton “Zedd” Zaslavski tells the Washington Post. “And then I think when I was like, I don’t even know, 13, I started playing Counter-Strike. And that’s when I really got into the competitive side of gaming.”

Featured image credit: Ivan Meneses for Insomniac Events