Les Misérables Musical Coming to Southern California in Fall 2023

New and old fans of Les Misérables in Southern California will get the chance to watch the phenomenon live and in person when Mackintosh’s production of Boublil and Schönberg’s Les Misérables comes to Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, CA, from September 19 – October 1, 2023.

Tickets for Les Misérables are now on sale at Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

Les Misérables is a French musical with music by Claude-Michel Schönberg and lyrics by Alain Boublil that premiered in Paris in 1980, based on the 1862 novel of the same name by Victor Hugo (The Hunchback of Notre Dame). It was later adapted into the English language thanks to producer Cameron Mackintosh and premiered in London in 1985. Since then, it has become one of the most popular musicals ever to this day, with a musical film adaptation that starred Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway, and Eddie Redmayne.

Cameron Mackintosh said, “The phenomenon of Les Misérables never fails to astound me. No show in history has been able to continually reinvent itself and remain a contemporary musical attracting new generations of brilliant new talent, many of whom go on to international stardom. No show in the world has ever demonstrated the survival of the human spirit better than Les Miz, and it’s time to let the people sing again. We are all thrilled to be Bringing Her Home to you.”

About Les Misérables

Here’s the synopsis: “Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.”

Audiences attending can expect to hear Boublil & Schönberg’s score including classic songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “Do You Hear The People Sing?,” “One Day More,” “Master of the House” and many more.

Cameron Mackintosh’s new production of Les Misérables debuted in 2009 and has traveled across the world including North America, Australia, Japan, Korea, France and Spain.

Cameron Mackintosh’s production of LES MISÉRABLES is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker with original orchestrations by John Cameron.

The production is directed by James Powell and Laurence Connor, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, with costumes by Andreane Neofitou, additional costume designs by Christine Rowland and Paul Wills, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, projections realized by Finn Ross, Jonathon Lyle and Fifty Nine Productions, musical staging by Geoffrey Garratt, music supervision by Stephen Brooker and James Moore, and casting by Tara Rubin Casting.

The LES MISÉRABLES tour stage management team is led by Jack McLeod with Ryan W. Gardner, Claire Farrokh and Tiffanie Lane. The LES MISÉRABLES associate director is Corey Agnew, musical staging associate is Jesse Robb, resident director is Richard Barth and music direction is by Brian Eads. The company management team is Chris Danner and Elle Aghabala.