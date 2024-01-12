Laurence Fishburne Joins Liam Hemsworth in The Witcher Season 4

The Witcher Season 3 marked the last time audiences will see Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. As a result, the Hunger Games’ Liam Hemsworth will be taking over the role of the Witcher. Today, Netflix announced that Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix Trilogy, John Wick Franchise) is joining the cast of The Witcher Season 4.

Fishburne will portray Regis, a character featured in both the Witcher books and the games. The mysterious figure was introduced in The Witcher author Andrzej Sapkowski’s novel Baptism of Fire and has helped Geralt and his friends on multiple occasions.

“I’m very excited to be joining the cast and look forward to exploring the wondrous world of The Witcher,” said Fishburne.

Joining Liam Hemsworth and Laurence Fishburne are Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan and Joey Batey.

The Witcher Season 4 return to production this Spring.

Synopsis: After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season three, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire — and finding one another again.