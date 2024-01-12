Marvel Studios’ Louis D’Esposito To Receive ‘Renaissance Award’ from Russo Brothers

AGBO is holding its first Russo Brothers’ Italian American Filmmaker Forum Event with Marvel Studios Co-President Louis D’Esposito. He’ll receive the “Renaissance Award,” which is given to an individual with enduring influence on Italian American Heritage and Entertainment.

The RBIAFF runs a yearly filmmaker fellowship program and collaborates with the Italian Sons and Daughters of America (ISDA). Production grants are offered for up-and-coming filmmakers looking to craft stories on the screen involving the Italian American heritage. The top 5 applicants who receive the grant will get the chance to create a short film based on the submitted concept. The winning film will be chosen by a selection committee including executives at AGBO and leadership at the ISDA.

Filmmakers looking to apply for the RBIAFF grant can sign up starting on February 1, 2024. at https://agbo.com/community/the-russo-brothers-italian-american-filmmaker-forum

Louis D’esposito has been an executive producer at Marvel Studios since 2008’s Iron Man. His credits include Marvel’s The Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and many more. He has worked with the Russo Brothers on films like Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

“We’re greatly privileged to honor our esteemed friend, Louis D’Esposito, for his remarkable contributions. His tireless dedication to preserving and promoting Italian American culture profoundly resonates with us and perfectly aligns with the Filmmaker Forum’s commitment to cultural preservation through storytelling and film,” stated Anthony and Joe Russo.

The RBIAFF event will unite prominent members of the Italian American community and reflect AGBO’s core values of fostering creativity, advancing education, and supporting communities in need, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to contribute to a meaningful narrative of culture enrichment and philanthropy.

Featured image courtesy of Marvel Studios.