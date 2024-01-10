Mean Girls – Survival of the Meanest

The original 2004 Mean Girls is renowned for its sharp and satirical humor; the Broadway musical adaptation maintains this legacy. Although the Hollywood adaptation of the Broadway musical (adapted from the original movie) provides an enjoyable trip back to the halls of North Shore High School, it falls short of delivering a truly remarkable adaptation.

This new iteration offers a spirited and fun twist to a beloved classic. For fans of the iconic 2004 film and Broadway enthusiasts, the Mean Girls musical film adaptation provides a fresh and fetching take and invites us to revisit the high school jungle.

While the core narrative remains faithful to the original, it smartly incorporates new contemporary themes and social commentary into the film—addressing issues like cyberbullying, social media obsession, and the pressures of modern teenage life. After all, a lot has changed in society since the movie was released in 2004, and these additions give the story a timely relevance. Not to mention, this remake serves as a fun and nostalgic trip down memory lane.

Yet, what made the original film so memorable is the larger-than-life cast. This new cast of Mean Girls equally shines with charisma and talent. The ensemble effortlessly channels the essence of the original characters while infusing them with new life. Cady Heron, Regina George, Gretchen, Karen, Janis, and Damian feel like old friends reacquainted, and their performances are as sharp as the Plastics’ wit.

The heart of any musical lies in its songs, and this adaptation doesn’t disappoint. The film takes the Broadway musical’s most popular songs and weaves them nicely into the narrative. Plus, it also helps that the songs are catchy, clever, and often laugh-out-loud funny. From the infectious “Revenge Party” to the soul-searching “I’d Rather Be Me,” the songs are as memorable as they are toe-tapping.

One of the challenges of adapting a beloved film into a musical is balancing honoring the source material and forging a unique identity. Unfortunately, this is where the musical adaptation falters in its attempt to recapture the lightning-in-a-bottle charm of the original film. The pacing occasionally feels rushed, and some humor doesn’t land as effectively on screen as it might have on stage. Additionally, while the songs are catchy, they don’t always propel the narrative forward or add depth to the characters.

Overall, Mean Girls is an imperfect triumph that successfully carries the torch of the beloved film. Despite its various issues, it’s a fun and fetching take on the iconic story that appeals to both fans of the original and newcomers to the Plastics’ world.

Rating: 3.5/5 atoms

Mean Girls hits theaters on January 12th.