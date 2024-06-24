Team America: World Police – 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Review

Team America: World Police delivers a unique blend of outrageous humor and biting satire that is sure to entertain, even if it occasionally misses the mark. This film showcases their signature irreverent style, providing laughs and thought-provoking moments throughout its runtime.

From the start, the film’s audacious puppet animation sets it apart, creating a visually distinctive experience. The puppetry’s craftsmanship and attention to detail enhance the comedic impact. Furthermore, the action sequences, often accompanied by over-the-top explosions, add a layer of absurdity to the satirical story.

However, the humor in Team America: World Police can be hit or miss. While some jokes land perfectly, others fall flat or are offensive for offense’s sake. Luckily, this inconsistency doesn’t overshadow the film’s overall entertainment value.

Moreover, the musical numbers are one of the film’s highlights. Parker and Stone’s talent for crafting catchy, humorous songs is fully displayed here. Songs like “America, F*** Yeah” and “Montage” are humorous commentary and brilliant parodies of typical Hollywood tropes. These musical breaks provide some of the most memorable moments.

The film’s satire can come across as scattered at times. It effectively pokes fun at Hollywood, politics, and global conflicts, but the wide range of subjects results in some commentary lacking depth. Nevertheless, this broad approach means something will always make you think or laugh in nearly every scene.

Despite its flaws, Team America: World Police remains an enjoyable watch. Its bold approach and unique style offer a refreshing departure from conventional comedies. Although not every joke hits the mark, the film’s energetic pacing and inventive humor keep the audience engaged from start to finish.

Overall, while Team America: World Police may not be for everyone, its audacious humor and satirical edge make it an experience. For those willing to embrace its outrageousness, it provides a rollercoaster ride of laughs and reflections.

Movie Review: 3.5/5 atoms

Video

Team America: World Police is available on Ultra HD Blu-ray with a native 4K, HEVC / H.265, Dolby Vision/HDR10 presentation, and a 2.40:1 aspect ratio. The lighter areas of the picture are brilliantly crisp, avoiding any blooming issues, and the spectral highlights add extra sparkle. Even in the darker areas, there’s no visible crushing, allowing all shadow details to register well. Also, the color palette is highly dynamic, with the costumes, explosions, and vehicles predominantly featuring red, white, and blue, vividly communicating these colors to the viewer. The transfer is clean and clear, making all details, including wires and backgrounds, visible. This emphasizes the intentional artificial look of the film and showcases the impressive transfer quality. Moreover, the level of detail is exceptional, maintaining film grain without excessive smoothing or modifications.

Video Review: 4.5/5 atoms

Audio

Team America: World Police hits Ultra HD Blu-ray with a 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio presentation. The audio track excellently preserves that old-school Hollywood blockbuster essence that Team America aims for. Explosions and gunfire sound massive, the music is powerful, and the dialogue remains loud and clear—the sound mix benefits from substantial effort, enhancing the track’s overall quality. Not to mention, the rear channels actively contribute to the experience. The action is frequently audible, and the score and sound effects are well-integrated into the audio track. Throughout the film, the dialogue is consistently loud, clear, and crisp, ensuring an immersive viewing experience.

Audio Review: 5/5 atoms

Special Features

Team America: World Police has no bonus features on the Ultra HD disc. However, the following bonus features can be found on the HD Blu-ray disc:

Uncut Version of the Feature Film

Team America: An Introduction

Building the World

Crafting the Puppets

Pulling the Strings

Capturing the Action

Miniature Pyrotechnics

Up Close with Kim Jong-Il

Dressing Room Test

Puppet Test

Deleted/Extended Scenes and Outtakes Gary Outside the Tavern I’ll Never Be A Racist Again Gary Fights the Guards You’re Puppets! You’re Gay Now Choreographing “Lease” Anytown, USA Explosion More Seriouslyer Tonight’s News Team America Ate My Baby

Animated Storyboards Gary’s Flashback A Member of the Team Kim Jong-Il’s Underwater Lair F.A.G. Meets Team America Kim Jong-Il’s Bedroom

Theatrical Trailers

Features Assessment

The Ultra HD edition doesn’t have new extra features but includes the same bonus materials as the original DVD release. Also, unfortunately, the unrated cut is exclusive to the Blu-ray version.

In “Team America: An Introduction,” Stone and Parker briefly discuss the hard work of making such a movie. Parker humorously notes that his disdain for actors made live-action filmmaking an unlikely choice.

“Building the World” showcases the movie’s sets, a master class in miniature world-building. This featurette offers a tour of these sets, highlighting exaggerated landmarks like the Eiffel Tower to signify locations like France.

Additionally, in “Crafting the Puppets,” viewers go behind the scenes at the extensive effort required to create the puppets. “Pulling the Strings delves into the coordination needed to manage the marionettes and ensure their strings didn’t get tangled during filming, especially when Parker and Stone improvised.

“Capturing the Action” spotlights cinematographer Bill Pope’s contributions to the film’s visual style. “Miniature Pyrotechnics” explores the movie’s numerous explosions, offering a glimpse into this destructive aspect of the production.

Moreover, “Up Close With Kim Jong-Il” provides a featurette focused on the main villain. Although Kim Jong-Il has passed away, the featurette suggests his successor would likely be portrayed similarly if the film were made today. The “Puppet Test and Dressing Room Test” includes early production test footage, showing the crew’s process of bringing everything together.

Lastly, “Deleted/Extended Scenes and Outtakes” reveals that, given the film’s detailed planning, not much was left on the cutting room floor. However, some cut content is available here, offering additional glimpses into the movie’s creation.

Special Features Review: 3/5 atoms

Overall, Team America: World Police is a satirical film combining outrageous humor and biting commentary. While not all jokes land, this Ultra HD Blu-ray edition impresses with high-quality visuals and audio. Although there are no new extras, the Blu-ray includes bonus materials from the original DVD release. Nevertheless, these features still offer an insightful behind-the-scenes look at the film’s production.

Overall Review: 4/5 atoms

Team America: World Police hits stores on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on June 25th.

This Blu-ray was provided by Paramount Home Media Distribution for review purposes.