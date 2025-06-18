KPop Demon Hunters Voice Cast on Doubt, Dancing and Fighting Demons

KPop Demon Hunters is a Netflix animated movie from Sony Pictures Animation (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) that follows three warriors who fight to save the world from demons. To their fans, they are known as Huntrix, a popular K-pop group. Voicing the leads are Arden Cho (Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender) as Rumi, May Hong (Netflix’s Tales of the City) as Mira, and Ji-young Yoo (Until Dawn) as Zoey.

Cho had dreams of being in lead roles, and in KPop Demon Hunters, she gets to voice the badass Rumi, the lead singer of Hentrix.

“I want to do something where it’s not about me being Asian-American, but I’m just a girl,” Cho tells Nerd Reactor about her industry story of doubt and overcoming it. “And I’m strong and I’m awesome and I kick ass. And I want to be the lead. And they were like, ‘Oh, well, if you want to do that, you should just go back to your own country.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, sweet.’ I mean, ‘I was born in Texas. This is my country. So thanks.’

But I think that always put a lot of doubt into my mind, right? It’s like on my shoulder of, is that person right? And again, it’s not the only person that said that. I’ve heard it throughout my career so often. And so, and again, it’s so special to be a part of a project like this where we are Asian leads and strong females.”

Hong is Mira, the visual and lead dancer of the group. She’s the black sheep of the family, bold, and is the friend who will push past all the noise to get to the problem. Since she’s a part of Huntrix, she also helps the team to defeat demons.

“Like it wasn’t a path that I thought I was going to pursue,” Hong said about her acting career. “And now I’m sitting here talking to you, and just being here means I have had to fight those demons. We all have to fight those demons. And I tell myself that I deserve to be here, deserve to do this. And yeah, here we are.”

Ji-young Yoo is the dancer of the trio, but in KPop Demon Hunters as Zoey (Ji-young Yoo), she’s the rapper and lyricist.

“I haven’t attempted NewJeans choreo, I don’t think,” Yoo said about Kpop dances. “During the pandemic, I got really bored at one point and I think I picked up a few BTS choreos. I think I learned most, if not all, of Dynamite. And then I had to quarantine to shoot a project in Hong Kong, so I was stuck in a hotel room for two weeks, and I think I picked up I Need U, also by BTS. I’m ARMY, that tracks.

“And then this year, I went to a couple classes with my friends. I learned [Jennie’s] Mantra, which is a really fun choreo to do. I don’t know how much I can remember, but I would try if I could remember. And then I think I would really like to learn ‘Gnarly’ by Katseye. I can’t get the choreo out of my head.”

About KPop Demon Hunters

Synopsis: When they aren’t selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.

The film is directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans and written by Danya Jimenez & Hannah McMechan and Kang and Appelhans from a story by Kang.

The cast includes Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Yunjin Kim, Joel Kim Booster, Liza Koshy, with Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong and Byung Hun Lee.

Marcelo Zarvos is the composer. Original songs were written by Danny Chung, IDO, Vince, KUSH, EJAE, Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk, Lindgren, Mark Sonnenblick, and Daniel Rojas.

KPop Demon Hunters debuts on Netflix on Friday, June 20, 2025.