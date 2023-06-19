Kraven the Hunter Gets a Red Band Trailer

The red band trailer for Kraven the Hunter was shown during CinemaCon 2023 in April. Now fans and audiences can check out the trailer with Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the titular character and plenty of bloody carnage. In addition, a new poster has been released with Taylor-Johnson sitting on his throne and looking intimidating.

The trailer is here, and it has plenty of violence inflicted by Kraven the Hunter. We also get a tease for Rhino, one of Spider-Man’s signature foes.

The poster shows Kraven in all his hunting glory. Here he’s seen slouching with his chin resting on his right hand. He’s covered in fur around the neck and shoulders, and the armrest and background are filled with human skulls.

About Kraven the Hunter

Check out the synopsis for the film:

“VILLAINS AREN’T BORN. THEY’RE MADE.

“Kraven the Hunter is the visceral story about how and why one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be. Set before his notorious vendetta with Spider-Man, Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as the titular character in the R-rated film.”

J.C. Chandor directs the film with a screen story and screenplay by Art Marcum & Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk. The character is based on the Spider-Man villain from Marvel Comics. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, and David Householter produce it.

The film’s cast includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, and Russell Crowe.

Kraven the Hunter strikes into movie theaters on October 6, 2023.