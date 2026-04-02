Gaten Matarazzo Says Dustin Would ‘Excel’ in College, Sean Giambrone Says Adam Would ‘Call His Mom’

Gaten Matarazzo and Sean Giambrone are known for playing Dustin and Adam, respectively, in coming-of-age shows. Dustin in Stranger Things has gone through a lot, as has Adam in The Goldbergs. The two actors portray buddies in the new Hulu comedy film Pizza Movie, and they are about to enter college. However, an experimental drug causes them to hallucinate in the most outrageous ways.

Matarazzo portrays Jack, a misfit who isn’t afraid to shake the system.

“I like to think that Dustin would academically excel tremendously more than Jack would,” Matarazzo tells Nerd Reactor. “I doubt that was Jack’s primary reasoning for attending college in the first place. So I think that they would have very different goals. I think they’d fare well. I don’t know if Dustin would be willing to jump into an unpredictable drug-fueled nightmare the way that Jack would. So I would trust Dustin in a situation far more than Jack personally.”

Giambrone is Montgomery, the reserved one of the duo.

“I think that Adam would probably call his mom to handle [things],” Giambrone said. “I think that I could almost see Dustin figuring out some way to balance the drug, so it would cancel the effect or something. That’d be a wild duo.”

Lulu Wilson plays Lizzy, who used to be friends with Jack and Montgomery and is trying to be part of the cool kids. She has a horror background with movies and series such as The Haunting of Hill House, Annabelle: Creation, and Ouija: Origin of Evil.

“I do think there’s definitely some utter terror in this movie,” Wilson recalled. “We get pretty scared, so I think it does kind of cross over. But I also think that horror and comedy are very connected, just because of people like Jordan Peele or Zach Cregger. I think it definitely informed the practice that I’ve had. Doing all this horror definitely helped with this movie 100%.”

About Pizza Movie

Synopsis: A shy college student and his reckless roommate set out on a simple mission to grab pizza, but after a strange dose of a mind-bending experimental drug, they’re thrust into a chaotic night of absurd encounters, wild hallucinations, and unexpected revelations that could change their lives forever.

Starring in the film are Gaten Matarazzo, Sean Giambrone, Lulu Wilson, Jack Martin, Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Marcus Scribner, Caleb Hearon, Sarah Sherman, Justin Cooley, Kevin Matthew Reyes, Adam Herschman, and Lucas Zelnick.

The film is written and directed by Brian McElhaney & Nick Kocher. It is produced by American High’s Jeremy Garelick and Will Phelps and All Things Comedy’s Billy Rosenberg. Jason Zaro, Molle DeBartolo and Max Butler are also producers. Gaten Matarazzo is an executive producer.

Pizza Movie releases on Friday, April 3rd, on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the US.