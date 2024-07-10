Demon Slayer’s LiSA to Perform at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 for Crunchyroll’s Free Concert Series

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the most popular anime and manga out there and its movie, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train, had the biggest global box office for a Japanese animated film with over $507 million. The animated series featured LiSA’s “Gurenge,” the infectious and head-banging rock song that was used for the first opening theme. The artist is Spotify’s 2020 Most Played Japanese Artist Overseas. Today, Crunchyroll announced a once-in-a-lifetime anime and music experience with LiSA performing live and in person at San Diego Comic-Con 2024.

LiSA will be performing on Friday, July 26 at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park as part of the Crunchyroll Concert Series. Doors will open at 5 p.m. The concert coincides with the North American release of LiSA’s concert film LiVE is SMiLE ALWAYS -LANDER- on August 17th. This marks the performer’s first time performing in the U.S. in nearly 10 years.

In addition, Crunchyroll and Toei Animation are teaming up for The One Piece 25th Anniversary Symphony Voyage featuring the San Diego Symphony Orchestra on Saturday, July 27 at 7 p.m. (Doors open at 5 p.m.)

The concerts will be free to all San Diego Comic-Con badge holders. Space is limited and will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Here are the details of getting into the concert series for each night:

Attendees are invited to line up at The Rady Shell at 4:00 PM on Friday. Please be on the lookout for Crunchyroll team members and signage which will direct you to the general admission line. Details are subject to change.



