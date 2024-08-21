Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes – 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Review

When I reviewed Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes in May, I said the film “offers a fresh perspective while building on the themes established by its predecessors.” My views on the movie remain relatively the same upon watching it again. Set generations after War for the Planet of the Apes, the film delves into the evolution of ape society and its complex relationship with the remaining humans. It’s a visually stunning journey that expands the world of the apes while offering thoughtful social commentary.

The story takes us into a world where apes are the leading species. Their society has progressed, but reminders of past conflicts still exist. Leadership and governance are crucial, and the power struggle is constant. An essential conflict arises as Proximus Caesar seeks to control all apes. This internal conflict adds depth to the story, showing how Caesar’s influence continues to shape the apes, even across generations. The tension between groups advocating for peace and Proximus seeking domination creates an engaging dynamic that drives the plot forward.

Wes Ball directed Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, blending action and storytelling perfectly. The movie is not just an adventure; it’s a thoughtful exploration of leadership, moral compromise, and the cyclical nature of violence.

Also, character development stands out as a highlight. While Andy Serkis’ Caesar is gone, his influence remains strong. Owen Teague’s Noa takes center stage as he grapples with his identity and the weight of his legacy. His performance adds layers to the character, capturing the internal struggle of rebuilding in a world marked by loss.

Overall, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes successfully continues the franchise’s legacy. Wes Ball’s direction is compelling, and despite a complex plot, the film remains a visually captivating and thought-provoking experience. Fans will appreciate this latest chapter, which honors the past while boldly exploring new territory.

Movie Review: 4/5 atoms

Video

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is available on Ultra HD Blu-ray in a native 4K, HEVC / H.265, HDR10 presentation with a 2.39:1 aspect ratio. The picture’s lighter areas stand out, creating a strong visual contrast, especially when compared to darker elements like the fire from the taser staff. This contrast adds depth to the scenes, making the brighter parts appear almost three-dimensional. Even in dark scenes or at night, the shadows are shown in a lighter shade of black, preserving detail without losing clarity. However, some banding is sometimes noticeable, which detracts from the otherwise impressive visual display.

The filmmakers intentionally mute the environmental colors, enhancing the film’s atmosphere. Against these faded backgrounds, specific colors like Noa’s blue blanket and Raka’s burnt orange-brown fur look vibrant and distinct. This contrast draws attention to important elements and adds a sense of realism to the characters and their surroundings. The level of detail in the film is exceptional. The CGI team shows each strand of hair on the apes with remarkable precision, highlighting their high-quality work. Despite being computer-generated, the apes look incredibly realistic, a testament to the extraordinary work done by Wētā FX. A light grain is present overall, adding a subtle texture that improves the film’s cinematic feel.

Video Review: 4.5/5 atoms

Audio

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is available on Ultra HD Blu-ray with a Dolby Atmos or a 7.1 Dolby TrueHD audio presentation if Atmos is not supported. This review will cover the Blu-ray’s Dolby Atmos mix. The audio experience in this film is highly immersive, with sound seamlessly moving across the soundstage to match the on-screen action. For instance, as the eagles fly across the scene, the sound follows their movement with pinpoint accuracy. The audio perfectly captures the slightest movements, shifting across the soundstage to reflect these subtle changes. A prime example occurs when the vines catch Noa, and he swings over the fire. The sound of the fire moves dynamically, mirroring Noa’s movement and creating a more intense, realistic experience.

The jungle sounds are another standout element, filling the soundstage and breathing life into the film’s post-apocalyptic wilderness. The ambient noises of the jungle, from rustling leaves to distant animal calls, envelop the viewer, making the environment feel alive and immersive. This rich soundscape effectively transports you into the world of the film, making it easy to lose yourself in its atmosphere.

The audio mix beautifully renders John Paesano’s score across all channels, clearly defining and spreading each instrument throughout the soundstage. The music not only complements the visuals but also adds depth to the emotional experience of the film. The score surrounds you, drawing you deeper into the story and enhancing the overall impact of each scene.

Audio Review: 5/5 atoms

Special Features

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has no bonus features on the Ultra HD disc. However, the following bonus features can be found on the HD Blu-ray disc:

Inside the Lens: The Raw Cut

Inside the Forbidden Zone: Making Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Deleted Scenes/Extended Scenes with Optional Commentary by Wes Ball Sc 003 – Noa, Soona, Anaya Climb First Ledge Sc 006 – Noa, Soona, Anaya Post-Egg Climb Sc 020 – Noa / Soona Hammock Talk Sc 033 – Lightning & Sylva on Hunt Sc 040 – Eagle Clan Prisoners Sc 046 – Noa Dreams of Father Sc 051a – A053 – Noa Meets Raka in Temple, Raka Shows Him Out Sc 057 – Lightning & Sylva at Noa’s Campfire Sc 058 – Noa & Raka Leave Airport Sc 062 – Noa Chases Down Mae, Encounters Marauders Sc 076 – Noa & Mae Talk About Dreams Sc A120 – Entering Silo Sc 122 – Anaya Stumbles Sc 152 – Beach Walk – Ape Exodus



Features Assessment

The bonus features for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes offer a compelling look behind the scenes, providing fans with a deeper understanding of the filmmaking process. One of the most intriguing features is a split-screen version of the film called “The Raw Cut,” allowing viewers to see raw, non-CGI footage alongside the final cut. Additionally, optional commentary by director Wes Ball, editor Dan Zimmerman, and visual effects supervisor Erik Winquist provides valuable insights into the making of the film’s stunning visual effects. While they sometimes talk over each other, their anecdotes and explanations offer a fascinating look behind the scenes of the filmmaking process.

Another highlight is the “Inside the Forbidden Zone” featurette. This 23-minute behind-the-scenes exploration delves into various aspects of the film’s production. You’ll see the VFX work, stunt training, and ape movement training that brought the movie to life. Additionally, the featurette covers set and location work, production design, and costumes, among other topics. It’s a comprehensive look at the effort and creativity that went into making the film, making it a must-watch for fans interested in filmmaking.

The bonus content includes deleted and extended scenes, offering a mix of complete and incomplete visual effects sequences. These scenes are always intriguing, especially when accompanied by the director’s commentary explaining why they were cut from the final film. It’s also fascinating to see scenes where the visual effects work is already completed, highlighting the tough decisions filmmakers have to make during editing. Including these scenes in the home video release ensures that the work didn’t go to waste and allows fans to see more of the world created for the film.

Special Features Review: 4.5/5 atoms

Overall, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes continues the franchise’s legacy with a compelling narrative that blends action, thought-provoking themes, and strong character development. The video is impressive, and the audio mix is also remarkable. At the same time, the bonus features offer a detailed filmmaking look, providing valuable insights and behind-the-scenes content.

Overall Review: 4.5/5 atoms

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes hits stores on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on August 27.

This Blu-ray was provided by 20th Century Studios Home Entertainment for review purposes.