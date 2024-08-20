Voice of Ghost in the Shell’s Major Kusanagi, Atsuko Tanaka, Passed Away at 61

Atsuko Tanaka’s voice acting credits include Bayonetta in Bayonetta, Hanami in Jujutsu Kaisen, Konan in Naruto, Lisa Lisa in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Cowboy Bebop, Trigun, and many more. Many fans know her as the voice of Major Kusanagi in the Ghost in the Shell film and franchise. Today, it was revealed that she has passed away at the age of 61 due to an illness.

Voice actor Hikaru Tanaka (Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway), the son of Atsuko Tanaka, posted on X (formerly Twitter) about her passing.

Here’s the translation:

On August 20, 2024, my mother, the voice actress Atsuko Tanaka, peacefully passed away. To all the fans who loved Atsuko Tanaka,

To everyone in the industry who worked with her during her lifetime,

I would like to express my deepest gratitude on behalf of her. It is with great regret that I must inform you of this parent-child relationship in such a manner. As per her wishes, I will not disclose the specific illness, but she bravely fought it for over a year with grace, humor, and strength. I believe it was a life that was truly characteristic of Atsuko Tanaka. I feel truly blessed to have had such a proud mother. Lastly,

Please do not forget that Atsuko Tanaka poured her heart and soul into the characters she loved and brought to life. And Atsuko Tanaka, the voice actress, herself. With love and respect for the woman and voice actress that was my mother,

I sign this message with love. August 20, 2024

Hikaru Tanaka

Rest in peace, Atsuko Tanaka.

Via Animecorner.me