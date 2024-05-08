Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Review – A Riveting Return to Ape Society

Wes Ball’s Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes ushers in a new chapter for the iconic Planet of the Apes franchise. This film offers a fresh perspective while building on the themes established by its predecessors. Set many generations after War for the Planet of the Apes, Kingdom explores the evolution of ape society and its interactions with the remnants of humanity. With its rich, newly imagined world and powerful social commentary, Ball’s vision maintains the franchise’s legacy while charting new territory.

The film’s story plunges into a world where apes have become the dominant species, their society evolving rapidly as humans struggle for survival. The apes grapple with the dilemma of leadership, governance, and coexistence in a land still marred by past conflicts. In this landscape, a faction arises, vying for control and influence over the future of ape civilization.

Conflict within the ape factions adds another layer, as Caesar’s legacy weighs heavily generations later. Some groups advocate for peaceful coexistence with humans, while others seek domination. All this done in the name of Caesar. Wes Ball strikes a delicate balance between action and storytelling, connecting viewers deeply with the characters’ challenges. The narrative tackles tribalism, moral compromise, and the cyclical nature of violence, providing a lens through which to reflect on our humanity’s history. By weaving these themes into the plot, Ball makes Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes more than just an action-adventure film. He creates a thought-provoking story about the nature of civilization and conflict.

The film’s character development is one of its strong suits, thanks to the compelling performances of its cast. Andy Serkis’ iconic Caesar may be gone, but his legacy looms large. Noa (Owen Teague) grapples with questions of identity and duty. His layered performance captures the struggle of inheriting a legacy while trying to rebuild what he has lost. The complexity and vulnerability of the character shine through each scene.

The supporting cast, both human and ape, also delivers nuanced performances. The apes’ motion-captured portrayals show the challenges of honoring Caesar’s legacy, highlighting the internal divisions and personal motivations driving each character. Despite being on the story’s fringes, the human character, Mae (Freya Allan), adds emotional resonance as humanity is desperate to retain its grip on a rapidly changing world. These characters bring tension to the story as they struggle between coexistence and self-preservation. As a result, it adds more moral ambiguity to the narrative.

Visually, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is a smash. The advancements in motion capture and CGI technology allow for breathtaking portrayals of ape society and the remnants of human civilization. Each location feels like a lived-in, dynamic world, from lush jungles to crumbling cities reclaimed by nature. The apes are rendered with meticulous attention to detail, their expressions and movements conveying subtle emotions that enrich the storytelling.

Overall, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes continues the franchise’s legacy while charting new thematic territory. Wes Ball’s direction keeps the narrative compelling, even if the complexity of the plot occasionally threatens to overwhelm it. Despite minor flaws, the film remains a thought-provoking exploration of power, coexistence, and survival in a beautifully realized post-apocalyptic world. Fans of the series will find much to appreciate in this latest installment, which pays homage to the past while looking boldly toward the future.

Rating: 4/5 atoms

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes hits theaters on May 10th.