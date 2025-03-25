Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino Talk About New Rom-Com, My Love Will Make You Disappear

Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino are the stars of the latest Philippine romantic comedy film, My Love Will Make You Disappear. The story follows a romantic relationship between a woman, closed off from love due to past boyfriends disappearing out of thin air, and a new landlord, who struggles with paying off his debts.

Nerd Reactor had the chance to chat with Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino about their work in My Love Will Make You Disappear. The two actors also talked about their dream travel destinations, special food that transports them into another world, and the challenges they face when working on a new project.

Chiu is a Filipino actress, singer, host, and model known for her work in television and film. Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Edition helped push her to fame in 2006, and since then she has starred in many roles. Her TV credits include Sanra Maulit Muli, My Girl, Tayong Dalawa, Ina, Kapatid, Anak, and Love Thy Woman. Her movie credits include Bride for Rent, The Ghost Bride, and Always.

Avelino is a Filipino actor, model, and singer known for his in TV and film. TV credits include Walang Hanggan, Bridges of Love, The General’s Daughter, and Flower of Evil. Film credits include Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral.

Check out the official trailer below:

About My Love Will Make You Disappear

Synopsis: Sari, a woman convinced she is cursed to make every man she loves disappear, meets Jolo, a despondent landlord looking for an escape from his heartbreak. As their paths intertwine, a connection blossoms, forcing them to confront their fears and decide if love is truly worth risking everything—even if it might disappear.

The film is directed by Chad Vidanes.

My Love Will Make You Disappear will be released in theaters worldwide starting on March 26, 2025.