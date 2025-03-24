Chainsaw Man Opening Theme’s Kenshi Yonezu Brings World Tour to Los Angeles and New York in April

Chainsaw Man is a popular anime and manga set in an alternate 1997 where the Soviet Union still exists. It’s a world where Devil Hunters and Devils battle each other. As with many anime openings, Chainsaw Man has an electrifying song, “KICK BACK,” by Japanese singer Kenshi Yonezu. For fans in the U.S., they’ll have a chance to watch the musician live in New York City at the Radio City Music Hall and in Los Angeles at YouTube Theater in April.

The shows are part of the “Junk” World Tour, with the New York show on April 4th and the Los Angeles show on April 6th. This comes after the record-breaking dome tour across Japan. The Japanese tour has brought in 350,000 fans across 16 shows in 8 cities, with venues including Tokyo Dome, Osaka’s Kyocera Dome, Fukuoka’s Mizuho PayPay Dome, and Sapporo Dome. The U.S. shows mark the end of the tour, with Los Angeles being the final performance.

“KICK BACK” hit a milestone as the first Japanese-language song certified Gold by the RIAA and reached Spotify’s Global Top 50. His credits also include “Peace Sign” (My Hero Academia), “Chikyugi—Spinning Globe” (theme for “The Boy and the Heron”), “BOW AND ARROW” (Medalist), and “Plazma” (Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuuX -Beginning—).

Tickets are now available for Kenshi Yonezu’s US performances via Ticketmaster.

Friday, April 4, 2025 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Sunday, April 6, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater