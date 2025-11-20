Tides of Annihilation Showcases Doctor Strange-Style Boss Battle and Mirror Realm

Tides of Annihilation is the upcoming action-adventure game by Eclipse Glow Games and features the voice of Jennifer English (Baldur’s Gate 3) as the playable protagonist, Gwendolyn. Today, the company has released a new trailer during the Xbox Partner Preview that teases the gorgeous realm of Avalon. The four-minute trailer showcases a beautiful and epic boss fight, three playable Knights, and the scope of the world.

In addition, the studio has confirmed that Tides of Annihilation will support Xbox Play Anywhere (XPA) in the future.

One of the highlights in the trailer is the Doctor Strange-esque boss battle that displays the Dual Frontline Battle system and the Mirror Realm, a world that is divided into mirror realities. Gwendolyn and Lamorak, her ally, can shift throughout the mirror realm, aiding her attacks against the shape-shifting boss Tyronoe.

“We’ve created a world that reimagines Arthurian Legend where themes of courage, loyalty, and heroism intertwine with an epic story set in a strange-yet-familiar setting that will test the mettle of true gamers and push the genre forward,” said Kun Fu, Lead Game Producer at Eclipse Glow Games. “We are thrilled to share the next chapter of Gwendolyn’s journey, and this is only the beginning.”

Tides of Annihilation will be released for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC for both Steam and Epic Game Store.

About Tides of Annihilation

Synopsis: London lies in ruin, torn apart by a cataclysmic “Outworld invasion.” Fueled by fierce personal vengeance and a desperate mission to save her sister, Gwendolyn embarks on a high-stakes journey across two worlds: the devastated, fog-shrouded modern metropolis and the mythical realm of Avalon. Her quest through iconic landmarks, now twisted, is to unravel the mystery behind her newfound powers and ultimately determine the fate of reality itself.

Eclipse Glow Games is a studio based in Chengdu, Sichuan, with over 100 developers with experience in games including Yakuza, For Honor, Assassin’s Creed, Persona and Prince of Persia.