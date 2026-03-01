Keith David and Gargoyles Cast Want to Return for Disney+ Live-Action Series

Gary Dauberman, known for writing horror films in The Conjuring Universe, is currently working on a live-action Gargoyles series for Disney+. You can bet that fans want the original voice actors to return as their respective characters. During a recent interview with Nerd Reactor, Keith David shared his thoughts on the possibility of reprising his role as Goliath, and his answer may excite fans of the beloved animated classic.

Jonathan Frakes (Star Trek: The Next Generation) and Bill Fagerbakke (SpongeBob SquarePants) have also reacted to the news of the upcoming series.

“Well, I’m hoping for an invitation,” Keith David tells Nerd Reactor. “Because I would love to be there.”

“I would love to play Xanatos,” Frakes said about returning as the main antagonist in the live-action series.

Bill Fagerbakke voiced Broadway, the lovable Gargoyle, and he said, “I would obviously love to be involved.”

SpongeBob SquarePants voice actor Tom Kenny is a fan. “I think Gargoyles was ahead of its time,” said the actor.

There has been no official announcement for the voice cast, but with the original voice actors expressing their love of the franchise, it would be a crime to ignore them. With supernatural creatures like Goliath and Broadway, it’s safe to assume that David and Bill would easily fill in those shoes as the voice. For a live-action Xanatos, Frakes thinks he may be too old to portray the character. Even if that’s the case, the actor being in the series in some capacity would be exciting.

One of the latest updates on the Disney+ Gargoyles series came from Dauberman, who gave an interview to ComicBook.com. The live-action series “will be challenging,” however, the writer/executive producer and showrunner said that he is “talking to some great people. We are still keeping that darkness to it. I’m excited to see the animated [series] come to life.”