Keith David Reveals the Meaning Behind His Most Powerful Gray House Scene

The Gray House is a Prime Video series based on the true story of the women who built an espionage network during the American Civil War. Starring in the show are Mary-Louise Parker, Amethyst Davis, Daisy Head, and Ben Vereen, with executive producers Kevin Costner and Morgan Freeman attached.

Keith David, whose credits include Gargoyles, The Princess and the Frog, and Halo, portrays Henry H. Garnet, an important historical figure in the fight to abolish slavery. Garnet was the first African American to speak in the U.S. House of Representatives chamber.

David, as Garnet, delivers a powerful speech about the importance of learning to read and write during a time when it was illegal for enslaved African Americans to do so.

“It was a lot of words, so I had to work on it a lot,” David tells Nerd Reactor. “But really trying to understand in telling the story, what was I trying to communicate? And to hopefully sculpt it so that I could get them to understand overall what I was saying.”

One of the powerful lines from Garnet was, “With wisdom comes the understanding that what unites us is far greater than what divides us.”

“Before you cast judgments or aspersions on the person next to you, ask yourself, if the roles were reversed, how would you like to be treated?” David said about what the line meant to him. “How would you like to be approached in this situation? And do you have the balls to treat that other person with the same dignity? With the same love and respect as you would hope someone would give to you. Yeah, that’s just empathy.”

All eight episodes of the limited series are now available on Prime Video.

About The Gray House

Synopsis: The Gray House reveals the extraordinary true story of the unsung women who helped turn the tide of the American Civil War in favor of the Union. At its center are a Virginia socialite, her indomitable mother, a formerly enslaved ally, and Richmond’s most infamous courtesan—four women operating at the heart of Confederate power. Together, they evolve their Underground Railroad operation into a daring and highly effective espionage network, risking their lives and freedom to help preserve the nation’s future and safeguard American Democracy.

The eight-episode limited series stars Mary-Louise Parker, Daisy Head, Amethyst Davis, and Ben Vereen, with original music from Lainey Wilson, Willie Nelson, Shania Twain, Killer Mike, Yolanda Adams, Jon Bon Jovi, and more.

It is written by Leslie Greif, Darrell Fetty, and John Sayles, with all eight episodes helmed by Roland Joffé.

The Gray House also stars Paul Anderson, Ian Duff, Hannah James, Robert Knepper, Christopher McDonald, Colin Morgan, Rob Morrow, Colin O’Donoghue, and Sam Trammell, with Keith David.

The Republic Pictures limited series is from Territory Pictures, Revelations Entertainment and Big Dreams Entertainment, and is executive produced by Kevin Costner, Morgan Freeman, Lori McCreary, Rod Lake, Howard Kaplan and Leslie Greif.