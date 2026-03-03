Hoppers Review – A Beautiful Surprise That Leaps Straight for the Heart

I’ll admit it, I walked into Hoppers with hesitation. That seems to be the theme of the animated films released so far this year.

The trailers didn’t quite sell me. They made it look like light chaos, bright colors, maybe a few solid jokes, and not much else. I mean, even though it’s mentioned in the film, it ACTUALLY felt like it was going to be Avatar for kids. Pixar has built a reputation on emotional storytelling, but the marketing here felt like it was holding something back. I’m very glad I ignored my doubts.

Courtesy of Disney/Pixar

Hoppers isn’t just fun; it’s heartfelt, thoughtful, and far more layered than its previews suggest.

Directed by Daniel Chong and written by Jesse Andrews, the film follows an animal lover named Mabel who uses new technology to transfer her consciousness into a life-like robotic beaver. She goes undercover in the animal kingdom, befriending a beaver named King George to save their habitat from the city’s development-focused Mayor. Piper Curda leads the ensemble with warmth, sincerity, and genuine compassion, bringing a vulnerability that anchors the film’s emotional core, while giving space for the character’s personal revelations.

Bobby Moynihan delivers steady humor that never undercuts the heart, but adds to it. He is an honest-to-goodness ray of sunshine who endures throughout the film. Jon Hamm brings a surprising amount of fun stubbornness to his performance, which marries well with the cast. Kathy Najimy adds a sense of chaotic fun as the professor, and Dave Franco rounds things out with a lively and nefarious energy as the Caligula-like Insect King.

Courtesy of Disney/Pixar

The chemistry within this vocal cast is what truly makes the film soar. These performances feel connected. Conversations bounce naturally, emotional exchanges land without feeling forced, and the humor comes from developed character rather than punchlines. It feels like a group that actually knows one another, and that makes every moment resonate more deeply.

Visually, Pixar remains in a class of its own. The animation bursts with texture and light. Landscapes feel lived in. Expressions are layered and nuanced. The world of Hoppers carries a sense of movement that feels both playful and intentional. There are sequences that shimmer with imagination, yet it’s the quiet character beats that linger the longest.

Courtesy of Disney/Pixar

What surprised me most was how confidently the story leans into its emotional themes, despite the heavy emphasis on zany antics based on the trailers. It explores community, insecurity, ambition, and the courage to embrace who you are without becoming heavy-handed. The humor keeps things buoyant, but the sincerity gives the story weight. I found myself laughing one moment and sitting quietly reflective the next.

Going in, I was uncertain. Walking out, I felt genuinely grateful that I had given it a chance.

Courtesy of Disney/Pixar

Hoppers is the kind of animated film that sneaks up on you. It looks playful on the surface, then reveals a depth that feels earned and honest. It reminded me why Pixar remains such a powerful storyteller when it trusts its characters and lets them breathe.

Right now, it stands as the best animated film I have seen this year.

Rating: 5/5 atoms

Hoppers, starring Piper Curda, Bobby Moynihan, Jon Hamm, Kathy Najimy, and Dave Franco, hops its way into theaters this Friday, March 6th.