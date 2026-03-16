Jujutsu Kaisen’s Adam McArthur Breaks Down Yuji’s Trauma After the Shibuya Incident

The Shibuya Incident has had a rippling effect on the Jujutsu Sorcerers and the district of Shibuya in Tokyo. Spoiler ahead: Sukuna, the King of Curses, was unleashed and used Yuji Itadori’s body to wreak havoc, resulting in many lives lost. Yuji feels the guilt and is coming to terms with his actions in season 3 of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Adam McArthur, the English voice of Yuji, wanted to really ground the protagonist.

“If you boil that experience down, that usually adds to its simplest emotion,” McArthur tells Nerd Reactor. “It’s guilt. He’s feeling the weight of the world on his shoulders in that moment, and we’ve all felt like that, whether on a small scale or a bigger scale. We’ve all felt those kinds of feelings, and so it’s basically just walking into the room and having emotional availability to recall what it felt like for me to personally experience those emotions so that when I’m reading Yuji’s words, that’s coming from a place of honesty.”

The actor had a goal with the Shibuya Incident, and he wanted it to feel as real as possible.

“When you could hear my voice, I was being affected,” he explained. “I wanted all the trauma Yuji went through to sound like a teenager who was actually living through this, and not someone who was acting like they were crying or acting like they were sad. We hear the larger-than-life performances in some anime, and some genres of anime warrant that kind of performance, but for JJK, I think a grounded, very real-sounding performance is valid. That was my whole goal with it all. Yeah, it was tough, but a lot of fun.”

Yuta, who is voiced by Kayleigh McKee, is a special grade jujutsu sorcerer who appeared in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the prequel film. He finally comes face-to-face with Yuji in season 3.

“It was only after the movie started to come out that I was catching up on the manga,” McKee said. “I was hearing from fans, and I was realizing everything that was going to go on and how wild that was going to get. It was a series of realizations to have, while at the same time, always unsure because the industry could shift at the drop of a hat. I think it seems like MAPPA really values having Jujutsu Kaisen, so it doesn’t seem like it’s in danger of changing studios, but we’ve seen really good anime change studios and then have struggles. So yeah, I try to take it day by day, but luckily Jujutsu Kaisen, no matter what, is going to be something that I care deeply about.”

About Jujutsu Kaisen

Synopsis: Although born with tremendous power, Itadori Yuji lives a completely ordinary life. One day, to save a classmate, he eats a cursed finger, and now Ryomen Sukuna lives in Itadori’s soul. Guided by the Jujutsu Sorcerers, he joins the Tokyo Metropolitan Jujutsu Technical High School, an organization that fights the curses. Now begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to end a curse.

Jujutsu Kaisen is now streaming on Crunchyroll.