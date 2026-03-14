From the Grand Canyon to Jimmy’s Couch: Mike C. Nelson Was Destined to Join the Shrinking Family

Continuing on my mission to interview as many people as possible from the world of Apple TV’s Shrinking, I couldn’t be more excited to talk with Mike C. Nelson, who plays Dan, Jimmy’s (Jason Segel) patient. We meet Dan in the very first episode of the series and have watched him get “Jimmyed” through some unconventional therapy methods the past three seasons to overcome his isolation and social anxiety.

Each time we catch up with him, we can see Dan slowly (keyword *slowly* but that’s what makes this show so true to life) becoming more confident and opening up to the people around him. It feels like just as much of a victory for the audience as it does for the characters in the show. Mike and I talked about why his Shrinking audition process was the most memorable story of his career, improvising with his castmates, the absolutely insane logistics that went into filming in the Pacific Ocean for season two, and much more.

In all of my Shrinking conversations, everyone agrees that there’s something different and magical about the working environment that Bill Lawrence creates on his shows, and Nelson’s experience is no exception. He comments, “All of the writers on the show are going to go on and be the showrunners of the future, because Bill is such a great mentor and just extraordinary at letting these writers do what they do. Dan was written as this curmudgeonly guy that was socially inept and whatnot, which isn’t me at all, so it’s so fun to play. We always record what’s on the page because what’s on the page is magnificent but they always give us free reign. Anytime I want to try something, everybody on the show is like, go do whatever and I’ll roll with it. Some actors get weirded out by improvisation, but not on this show. It’s pretty remarkable.”

While sometimes, as an audience member, I have to suspend my disbelief over some of the less realistic goings on at Rhoades Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Center (Brian busting into Jimmy’s office mid-session has been a repeat occurrence), I am beyond invested in each of the patients’ journeys and can see pieces of myself and people in my life in everyone. That seems to be the consensus for everyone watching this show, and Nelson hits the nail on the head as to why.

He explains, “When it comes to Bill Lawrence’s model of writing, a character gets a cup of sugar and then a cup of dirt. It’s never three cups of sugar in a row. It’s like you’re never high for very long in life. If you win, you’re going to get a flat tire or you’re going to get whooping cough or something two days later. And at the same time, if life’s kind of beating you up, there’s going to be a moment where there’s some breaks that go your way. So it’s a beautiful way to show being an adult and what life is going to be. And being surrounded by this motley crew of weirdos is how you navigate those cups of sugar and cups of dirt together. I think it’s just one of the most beautiful things on all of TV right now.”

Now that Shrinking has been officially renewed for a fourth season, deviating from Lawrence’s originally planned three season arc, the possibilities are endless for Dan and all of these characters that we’ve fallen in love with. For Nelson, he has high hopes for Dan’s future.

“I’m rooting for him to get over some of these ways in which he’s his own worst enemy,” said Nelson. “He thinks the world’s out to get him. And it’s like, the world’s too busy being the world, Dan, you are in charge of everything. You can make a decision and pivot right now. And you see glimpses of that, like in episode seven of season two, where by the end of it, he’s speaking in public and giving advice to Michael and Devin’s characters about adopting the baby. It would be cool to see Dan going on a date with someone, or any little victories. But yeah, I would love to see him get out of his own way so he can enjoy his life a little bit more.”

Tune into our full conversation in the video above. And make sure to check out Mike’s recent film Invaders From Proxima B, a family-friendly action comedy now streaming on Tubi.

The 11-episode third season of “Shrinking” debuted globally with a one-hour premiere episode on Wednesday, January 28, on Apple TV, and continues with one episode weekly through April 8, 2026.