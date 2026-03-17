I Was at the Dune: Part 3 Trailer Event – Here’s What Denis Villeneuve and the Cast Revealed

The teaser trailer for Dune: Part 3 has been released. Viewers will get a taste of the film, which is based on Frank Herbert’s novel Dune Messiah. The returning cast includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, and more. Newcomers include Robert Pattinson as Scytale, the film’s antagonist.

Nerd Reactor was invited to the Dune: Part 3 trailer event, and director Denis Villeneuve introduced the cast members, including Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Javier Bardem. The cast and director discussed the upcoming film, including exploring new worlds and character motivations.

“I brought the camera to areas of the planet that you guys have not seen before,” Villeneuve said. “And we are visiting new planets as well.”

Zendaya reprises her role as Chani, and in the teaser trailer we see her and Paul Atreides choosing names for their child.

“These movies have meant so much to me over the years,” Zendaya explained. “I’ve literally been able to grow up in my entire 20s doing them, and so they have such a special place in my heart.”

Anya Taylor-Joy is Alia Atreides, Paul’s sister and was teased in Dune: Part 2.

“The one thing that she really feels most strongly about is her love and devotion to her brother,” Taylor-Joy said. “That is the only person who’s ever made her feel like she makes sense. He’s understood her from before she was even born, and she will do anything for him.”

Pattinson will be playing Scytale, who has plans to dethrone Paul.

“I wouldn’t say he’s a conventional bad guy,” Pattinson recalled. “I don’t think he is. He might have been a good guy.” [laughs]

About Dune: Part 3

Directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Villeneuve and Brian K. Vaughan, Dune: Part Three is based on the novel Dune Messiah by Frank Herbert and delivers the epic conclusion to Villeneuve’s trilogy. The film stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Isaach De Bankolé, with Charlotte Rampling, with Anya Taylor-Joy, and Robert Pattinson, and Javier Bardem, and features newcomers Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke.

The film will release in theaters on December 18, 2026.