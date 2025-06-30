Her Universe Is Back for 11th Annual Her Universe Fashion Show at SDCC 2025

San Diego Comic-Con 2025 is on the horizon, and that means the return of the Her Universe Fashion Show. This year marks the 11th show, and founder Ashley Eckstein will be hosting once again. It will be held on Thursday, July 24, at a new location inside the Manchester Grand Hyatt.
Today, Her Universe has announced the selected 25 designers to showcase their work for the 11th Annual Her Universe Fashion Show, which will be presented by Universal. The show will begin at 6 p.m. PT at the Seaport Ballroom.
Returning and new designers will join this year’s theme: “Defying Fashion: Fashion That Defies Expectations.” Selected finalists will have to put their skills to the test as they showcase their designs inspired by Universal Pictures franchise, including Wicked, Jurassic World and Universal Monsters, along with DreamWorks Animation franchises like How to Train Your Dragon and Trolls.
Here’s the list of designers to be featured at Her Universe 11th Annual Fashion Show:
Aaliyah Frye (she/her)
Returning Participant (2018)
- Hometown: Boerne, TX
- Social: @small_frye_designs
Caitlin Beards (she/her)
Returning Participant (2023, 2024)
- Hometown: Randolph, NJ
- Social: @ladyavadesigns
Cat Gravereaux (she/her)
Returning Participant (2023, 2024)
- Hometown: Fort Edward, NY
- Social: @kyasarin.cosplay
Catherine Hart (she/her)
First Time Participant
- Hometown: Glendale, CA
- Social: N/A
Emma Joy (she/her)
Returning Participant (2024)
- Hometown: Cornelius, OR
- Social: @hunnie_bunnie_bee
Ericka Angiuli (she/her)
Returning Participant (2018)
- Hometown: Anaheim, CA
- Social: @angiuli_designs
Grace Meeks (she/her)
First Time Participant
- Hometown: Winter Garden, TX
- Social: @graceandtruththreads
Jennifer Biladeau (she/her)
First Time Participant
- Hometown: Seattle, WA
- Social: @Sewsaywealldesigns
Jen Wolff (she/her)
First Time Participant
- Hometown: Houston, TX
- Social: @jwolff501(X)
Katherine Everything (they/she)
First Time Participant
- Hometown: Lancaster, CA
- Social: @katherine_everything
Katie Strube (she/her)
Returning Participant (2023)
- Hometown: Kissimmee, FL
- Social: @kstroobzcosplay
Kayleigh Michelle (she/her)
Returning Participant (2023)
- Hometown: Hillsborough, NC
- Social: @signed_km
Kiki Cotter (they/them)
First Time Participant
- Hometown: Roseville, MN
- Social: N/A
Leah Mednick (she/her)
Returning Participant (2023, 2024)
- Hometown: Somerville, MA
- Social: @imleahnotleia
Lynleigh Sato (she/her)
Returning Participant (2018, 2021, 2023, 2024)
- Hometown: Redondo Beach, CA
- Social: @lynleighsato
Mandy McLean Couch (she/her)
Returning Participant (2023, 2024)
- Hometown: Las Vegas, NV
- Social: @defiantly_mandy
Margaret Kidwell (she/her)
Returning Participant (2024)
- Hometown: Republic, WA
- Social: @madgical.creations
Megg Waddington (she/her)
Returning Participant (2023)
- Hometown: Johns Creek, GA
- Social: @costumesbymegg
Melissa Lynette (she/her)
Returning Participant (2023)
- Hometown: Las Vegas, NV
- Social: @houseofsedgeandbee
Meredith Heika (she/her)
First Time Participant
- Hometown: Colleyville, TX
- Social: @meredithheika
Paige Campbell (she/her)
Returning Participant (2023)
- Hometown: Ransomville, NY
- Social: @quasar__creations
Prue (she/her)
First Time Participant
- Hometown: Chandler, AZ
- Social: @prue_ductions
Samantha Strickland (she/her)
Returning Participant (2023, 2024)
- Hometown: Ocee, FL
- Social: @unoriginalsam85
Steph Piper (she/her)
First Time Participant
- Hometown: Olympia, WA
- Social: @stephpipercosplay
Terence Johnson (he/him)
Returning Participant (2023, 2024)
- Hometown: Van Nuys, CA
- Social: @terencebjohnson
Two winners will be chosen as the grand prize winner of designing an apparel collection with Her Universe by the audience vote and the other by a panel of judges.
Returning is AOA as the special effects sponsor and Lug as the official bag sponsor.
The event is open to the public, but an advanced wristband is required for entry. The wristband is distributed on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 10 a.m. PT on Thursday, July 24 at the Seaport Ballroom Foyer at the Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego.
Here’s the info on forming lines and showtimes: Please note that attendees may begin to line up prior to the official distribution time; however, Her Universe does not endorse or manage any unofficial lines that may form before that time. Her Universe reserves the right to adjust the start time of wristband distribution and to manage the line at its sole discretion in the interest of safety and fairness.”
Doors open at 5:00 p.m. PT unless otherwise noted by the Her Universe Team upon receiving your wristband and checking in. The Her Universe Fashion Show team will admit audience members by groups. When receiving wristbands, audience members will be told their group and exact return time for seating. The show will begin promptly at 6:00 p.m. PT and last approximately 2 hours. Late arrivals, even with wristbands, may not be accommodated.