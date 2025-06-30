Her Universe Is Back for 11th Annual Her Universe Fashion Show at SDCC 2025

San Diego Comic-Con 2025 is on the horizon, and that means the return of the Her Universe Fashion Show. This year marks the 11th show, and founder Ashley Eckstein will be hosting once again. It will be held on Thursday, July 24, at a new location inside the Manchester Grand Hyatt.

Today, Her Universe has announced the selected 25 designers to showcase their work for the 11th Annual Her Universe Fashion Show, which will be presented by Universal. The show will begin at 6 p.m. PT at the Seaport Ballroom.

Returning and new designers will join this year’s theme: “Defying Fashion: Fashion That Defies Expectations.” Selected finalists will have to put their skills to the test as they showcase their designs inspired by Universal Pictures franchise, including Wicked, Jurassic World and Universal Monsters, along with DreamWorks Animation franchises like How to Train Your Dragon and Trolls.

Here’s the list of designers to be featured at Her Universe 11th Annual Fashion Show:

Aaliyah Frye (she/her)

Returning Participant (2018)

Caitlin Beards (she/her)

Returning Participant (2023, 2024)

Cat Gravereaux (she/her)

Returning Participant (2023, 2024)

Hometown: Fort Edward, NY

Social: @kyasarin.cosplay

Catherine Hart (she/her)

First Time Participant

Hometown: Glendale, CA

Social: N/A

Emma Joy (she/her)

Returning Participant (2024)

Ericka Angiuli (she/her)

Returning Participant (2018)

Grace Meeks (she/her)

First Time Participant

Hometown: Winter Garden, TX

Social: @graceandtruththreads

Jennifer Biladeau (she/her)

First Time Participant

Jen Wolff (she/her)

First Time Participant

Katherine Everything (they/she)

First Time Participant

Katie Strube (she/her)

Returning Participant (2023)

Kayleigh Michelle (she/her)

Returning Participant (2023)

Kiki Cotter (they/them)

First Time Participant

Hometown: Roseville, MN

Social: N/A

Leah Mednick (she/her)

Returning Participant (2023, 2024)

Lynleigh Sato (she/her)

Returning Participant (2018, 2021, 2023, 2024)

Hometown: Redondo Beach, CA

Social: @lynleighsato

Mandy McLean Couch (she/her)

Returning Participant (2023, 2024)

Hometown: Las Vegas, NV

Social: @defiantly_mandy

Margaret Kidwell (she/her)

Returning Participant (2024)

Megg Waddington (she/her)

Returning Participant (2023)

Hometown: Johns Creek, GA

Social: @costumesbymegg

Melissa Lynette (she/her)

Returning Participant (2023)

Hometown: Las Vegas, NV

Social: @houseofsedgeandbee

Meredith Heika (she/her)

First Time Participant

Paige Campbell (she/her)

Returning Participant (2023)

Prue (she/her)

First Time Participant

Samantha Strickland (she/her)

Returning Participant (2023, 2024)

Steph Piper (she/her)

First Time Participant

Terence Johnson (he/him)

Returning Participant (2023, 2024)

Hometown: Van Nuys, CA

Social: @terencebjohnson

Two winners will be chosen as the grand prize winner of designing an apparel collection with Her Universe by the audience vote and the other by a panel of judges.

Returning is AOA as the special effects sponsor and Lug as the official bag sponsor.

The event is open to the public, but an advanced wristband is required for entry. The wristband is distributed on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 10 a.m. PT on Thursday, July 24 at the Seaport Ballroom Foyer at the Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego.

Here’s the info on forming lines and showtimes: Please note that attendees may begin to line up prior to the official distribution time; however, Her Universe does not endorse or manage any unofficial lines that may form before that time. Her Universe reserves the right to adjust the start time of wristband distribution and to manage the line at its sole discretion in the interest of safety and fairness.”

Doors open at 5:00 p.m. PT unless otherwise noted by the Her Universe Team upon receiving your wristband and checking in. The Her Universe Fashion Show team will admit audience members by groups. When receiving wristbands, audience members will be told their group and exact return time for seating. The show will begin promptly at 6:00 p.m. PT and last approximately 2 hours. Late arrivals, even with wristbands, may not be accommodated.