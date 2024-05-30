Judy Greer and Sophia Lillis to Star in Knight’s Camp, a Dark Comedy Set in Medieval and Modern Times

Judy Greer (Archer, Ant-Man) and Sophia Lillis (It, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves) are set to star in Knight’s Camp, a dark comedy following modern teenagers at a medieval summer camp that is set in medieval and modern times. Scythia Films/Good Question Media’s Kyle Rideout is attached as the director.

Producer Daniel Bekerman made the announcement, whose work includes The Apprentice, which had a premiere in Cannes. The writing team includes Rideout and Josh Epstein (Eadweard, Adventures in Public School, and the upcoming Youngblood).

Also producing are Chris Yurkovich (Slash/Back), with Jordan Hart (I, Object) producing for Good Question Media in association with Scythia Films, along with Epstein.

The film’s casting is now in progress.

Knight’s Camp Synopsis: Knight’s Camp follows four bubble-wrapped teens at a medieval-themed summer camp. On the eve of the camp’s famous Battle of Twin Bridge re-enactment, the teens ignite an old legend and are accidentally transported to the real battle in 1297 A.D., where they are tasked with saving one of their ancestors to preserve the future of their family lineage. Set in Scotland, Knight’s Camp explores the juxtaposition between the lives of modern-day teenagers and the brutal reality of bygone medieval times.

Greer has worked with Rideout and Epstein before on Adventures in Public School. She has starred in Archer, Ant-Man, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Halloween, Halloween Kills, Jurassic World, War for the Planet of the Apes, 13 Going on 30, and many more.

Lillis has starred in the It films, Asteroid City and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. She can be seen in the upcoming Hideo Kojima video game, OD.

