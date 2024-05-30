Young Woman and the Sea Review – Triumph Over the Waves

Young Woman and the Sea is Disney’s latest addition to the studio’s fantastic collection of inspirational sports films. This movie tells the story of a young woman’s relentless pursuit of her dreams, fighting against societal norms and personal struggles to achieve greatness. Predictably, like Disney’s other inspirational sports movies, Young Woman and the Sea follows a somewhat predictable formula. The narrative arc is familiar: an underdog faces seemingly insurmountable obstacles, battles through adversity, and triumphs. This predictability, however, does not detract from the film’s emotional impact. The story of Trudy Ederle is inherently inspiring, and Rønning does a commendable job of bringing her journey to life on screen.

However, one aspect where the film falters is its dialogue. To hammer home the message that “women can do it too,” the script frequently resorts to lines in a similar way to “women can’t do this” or “women can’t do that.” While this highlights the societal barriers Ederle faced—the repetitive nature of these lines can feel heavy-handed and, at times, pandering. This could have been handled more subtly, allowing the story and Ridley’s performance to convey the message without overt reminders.

Young Woman and the Sea continues Disney’s streak of great inspirational sports stories. The film beautifully captures Trudy Ederle’s indomitable spirit with an inspiring narrative of courage and resilience.

Young Woman and the Sea, despite its clichés and predictability, is a film that will undoubtedly move and inspire you. It successfully portrays the challenges and triumphs of a pioneering woman in sports history, delivering a powerful message about perseverance and breaking barriers. Fortunately, the occasional heavy-handed dialogue does not diminish the film’s emotional resonance, making it a must-watch for those seeking a heartfelt and inspiring story.

Speaking of Daisy’s performance, her nuanced performance as Trudy is one of the film’s standout aspects. She skillfully captures her character’s determination, vulnerability, and eventual triumph, making Trudy relatable and inspiring. The supporting cast also deserves praise. Her family members, including Kim Bodnia, Jeanette Hain, and Tilda Cobham-Hervey, bring warmth and strength to their roles, providing a perfect counterbalance to Ridley’s fiery determination. As the stern yet ultimately supportive coach, Christopher Eccleston adds a layer of complexity to the story, embodying the societal skepticism that Trudy had to overcome. Not to mention, Ridley’s chemistry with her co-stars adds depth and authenticity to the narrative.

Overall, Young Woman and the Sea is an emotionally resonant film that celebrates the strength and determination of its protagonist. While it leans on familiar tropes and occasionally panders with its dialogue, the inspiring narrative and strong performances make it a film worth watching. This movie will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on those who enjoy stories of courage and resilience.

Rating 3.5/5 atoms

Young Woman and the Sea hits theaters on May 31st.