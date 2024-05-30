Alien: Rogue Incursion First-Look Trailer Teases Creepy VR Game

VR is perfect for horror games thanks to the feeling of isolation and making the wearer feel very immersed in whatever world the developers have crafted for them. Survios, the studio behind VR games such as Creed: Rise to Glory and Raw Data, is headed towards the horror genre set in the Alien universe titled Alien: Rogue Incursion. Today, the first-look trailer has been released during the PlayStation State of Play, giving VR gamers a taste of the action-horror game.

Alien: Rogue Incursion is a single-player, action-horror game with a new storyline with a mission that will test a player’s courage, wits, and skill to survive against the Xenomorph. The shooter is set inside an overrun facility on the inhospitable planet Purdan, and it is developed using Unreal Engine 5.

Survios has a lot to live up to since Alien: Isolation, the 2014 survival horror game developed by Creative Assembly, set the bar for an intense and horrifying game that takes place in the Alien universe. One of the scariest features in that game is the use of a microphone, where if you scream or make a sound, the Xenomorph will hear you and go after you. With Survios being no stranger to VR games, here’s hoping Alien: Rogue Incursion is another title that can be put next to Alien: Isolation.

Alien: Rogue Incursion launches on PlayStation VR2, PCVR via Steam, and Meta Quest 3 in Holiday 2024.

Alien: Romulus Has Entered the Chat

With Alien: Rogue Incursion coming out this year, it’s making 2024 the year of Alien. Alien: Romulus is also coming out this year, and it’s directed by Fede Alvarez (Don’t Breathe, Evil Dead reboot). The teaser for the film harkens to the roots of the franchise with the old ship designs and tight corridors.

Alien: Romulus will be released in theaters on August 16, 2024.