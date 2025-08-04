Jona Xiao Didn’t Know She Was Iron Fist Until She Opened the ‘Eyes of Wakanda’ Script

Marvel Animation’s Eyes of Wakanda is a new anthology series that follows the adventures of Wakandan warriors throughout history. One of the adventures includes Iron Fist, voiced by Jona Xiao, and she is featured in the “Lost and Found” episode that is set in the 15th century.

“When I initially booked it, I wasn’t aware,” Xiao tells Nerd Reactor. “I just knew she was this really powerful martial artist, but I had no idea that she was Iron Fist until I got the script. And then I was like, ‘Ah, my gosh. This is incredible!’ So yeah, I tend to play like powerful women in TV and film. And this seemed like a great fit. And I was just so grateful.”

Eyes of Wakanda is a miniseries containing four episodes. Each is a self-contained story in a different time period and a different geographic location.

“It allows the show to expand Wakanda across time and space,” Xiao explained. “And that’s something that you can’t do in a single film, for instance. So it’s these four powerful stories that all show the progression of Wakanda, how Wakanda came to be, its present-day form, and you actually get to see how legends are made across history and time.”

About Eyes of Wakanda

Synopsis: In this globe-trotting adventure, the heroes must carry out dangerous missions to retrieve Vibranium artifacts from the enemies of Wakanda. They are the Hatut Zaraze and this is their story.

The animated series features the voices of Winnie Harlow, Cress Williams, Patricia Belcher, Larry Herron, Adam Gold, Lynn Whitefield, Jacques Colimon, Jona Xiao, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Gary Anthony Williams, Zeke Alton, Steve Toussaint and Anika Noni Rose.

Todd Harris is the director and executive producer, with Ryan Coogler also serving as an executive producer. Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, and Proximity Media’s Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Kalia King are executive producers.