Tony Hale on Family Adventure and Grief in Fantasy Comedy, Sketch

Sketch is a fantasy comedy by director Seth Worley and stars Tony Hale, D’Arcy Carden, Bianca Belle and Kue Lawrence. The film follows Hale as a widowed father trying to help his two kids, Jack and Amber, deal with the passing of their mother. Things take a turn for the crazy as Amber’s sketchbook comes to life as strange monsters made of crayon wax and chalk dust wreak havoc in the neighborhood.

“This movie took us eight years to get made,” Hale tells Nerd Reactor. “Seth Worley wrote and directed and he did such a fantastic job. We describe it like Inside Out meets Jurassic Park. I’m so stoked for people to see it.”

Inside Out is a great example of a film that both entertains and deals with grief.

“It’s a really fun family adventure with this real theme of processing feelings underneath it,” the actor said. “And we wanted that balance. Because I’m a huge Goonies fan and all that kind of stuff and like shared family viewing. I watched that so many times when I was growing up and we wanted families to have that experience with this.”

About Sketch

Synopsis: When a young girl’s sketchbook falls into a strange pond, her drawings come to life—unpredictable, chaotic, and dangerously real. As the town unravels, she and her brother must track down the creatures before they leave permanent damage. Their father, racing to find them through the fallout, must navigate a town in crisis to reunite his family and stop the disaster they never meant to unleash.

The film is written and directed by Seth Worley and produced by Steve Taylor, Tony Hale, Kevin Downes, Daryl Lefever, and Katelyn Botsch.

It stars Tony Hale, D’Arcy Carden, Bianca Belle, Kue Lawrence and Kalon Cox.

Sketch releases in theaters on August 6, 2025.