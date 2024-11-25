Jelly Roll Teams Up with Sonic the Hedgehog 3 for ‘Run It’ Single

Who’s ready for a Sonic anthem that will have you tapping your feet? This month, Jelly Roll has collaborated with Sonic the Hedgehog 3 for a new single, “Run It,” which is now available on many streaming services. It’s been a hot year for Jelly Roll, the singer and rapper who has crossed different genres including country and hip hop. In September, he appeared in an episode of Paramount+’s Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone and teamed up with Awesome Truth during SummerSlam 2024.

“Run It’ was co-written by Jelly Roll, OneRepublic’s frontman Ryan Tedder, David Guetta and songwriter Sean Cook. Additionally, Tedder, Guetta, and Cook co-produced the track. This marks the first time Jelly Roll worked with Tedder and Guetta.

The song blends country, hip-hop, pop and electronic and features acoustic guitar, handclaps, cowbell sounds with a drop that will have listeners grooving to the beat.

The official music video will premiere soon.

Jelly Roll is touring for Beautifully Broken, which you can check out the list below:

11/22/2024 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

11/23/2024 – Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

11/26/2024 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

About Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Synopsis: Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the big screen this holiday season in his most thrilling adventure yet. Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.

Director Jeff Fowler returns to helm the film from a script by Pat Casey & Josh Miller and John Whittington from a story by Pat Casey & Josh Miller.

The film stars Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Idris Elba, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub, newcomers Alyla Browne and Krysten Ritter, with Keanu Reeves joining the franchise as Shadow the Hedgehog.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 comes out in theaters on December 20, 2024.