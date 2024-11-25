Sonic the Hedgehog 3’s Second Trailer Features Chao and Pokemon Reference

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 gets a second official trailer, and we get a taste of the Chao!!! Fans may know of the cute creatures from the Sonic the Hedgehog series with their adorable eyes and balls that float on top of their heads. Yes, there’s even a Pokemon reference, and hearing Idris Elba say Pika Pika is icing on the cake.

The new trailer was released today, and we get to see two Doctor Eggmen, with Jim Carrey playing both grandson and grandfather.

Paramount Pictures is giving fans the chance to watch Sonic the Hedgehog 3 at an opening-day movie event on Thursday, December 19th. The 3 p.m. local time screening will be screened in premium formats including Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Dbox, ScreenX, and others across the nation.

You can get tickets at www.sonicthehedgehogmovie.com/seeitfirst. The Fan Event will have behind-the-scenes content prior to the movie and fans will get limited-edition gifts including one of four different limited-edition character keychains and an exclusive 12″x18″ collector’s art print while supplies last.

Recently, Jelly Roll released a new single for the film called “Run It.”

About Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Synopsis: Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the big screen this holiday season in his most thrilling adventure yet. Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.

Director Jeff Fowler returns to helm the film from a script by Pat Casey & Josh Miller and John Whittington from a story by Pat Casey & Josh Miller.

The film stars Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Idris Elba, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub, newcomers Alyla Browne and Krysten Ritter, with Keanu Reeves joining the franchise as Shadow the Hedgehog.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 comes out in theaters on December 20, 2024.