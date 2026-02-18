The Rumble Fish 2 Finds New Life on Nintendo Switch 2 With Team Battle Mode

Before it was made available on current-gen consoles, The Rumble Fish 2 was a low-key 2D fighting game available in Japanese arcades in 2005. While not as popular as fighting games like Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat, it had a cult following thanks to its art style and fast-paced combat.

Fast-forward two decades, and The Rumble Fish 2 is finally here for the Nintendo Switch 2. It was released on January 22, 2026.

The Nintendo Switch 2 version has a new game mode: Team Battle. The mode, which you can play offline or online, allows you to pick three characters to go up against the opponent’s team.

The game features graphical updates along with crossplay with Nintendo Switch.

There are a total of 16 characters to choose from, with 10 from the first game and 6 new ones for the sequel. The sequel characters include Sheryl, Mito, Bazoo, Lud, Hazama, Beatrice.