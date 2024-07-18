Jason Derulo Headlines Fandom’s Seventh Annual Party During SDCC 2024

Fandom is one of the biggest parties during San Diego Comic-Con, and this year it will have R&B and Pop singer & songwriter Jason Derulo as the headliner at Fandom’s Seventh Annual Party on Thursday, July 25th. The artist is celebrating his graphic novel “Jason Derulo’s Uzo” along with comic book publisher Z2.

This year’s Fandom Party will be held at FLOAT at the Hark Rock Hotel. It will be presented by Electronic Arts, where the publishing company will be promoting the upcoming single-player fantasy RPG, Dragon Age: The Veilbuard, with a Dragon Age-themed scavenger hunt leading to a custom photo booth.

The Fandom Party is also celebrating its 20th birthday and will feature a 360-degree camera on the red carpet, a classic pinball arcade from Stern Pinball, and more.

The Fandom Party welcomes fans, celebrities, clients, press and industry influencers. Doors open at 7 p.m. For ticket info, please contact fandomrsvp@42West.com.