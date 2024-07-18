‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ New Trailer Shows Off Returning Cast, Dark Humor and Danny Elfman’s Score

The second official trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is here, and I have goosebumps hearing Danny Elfman’s score and Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice laughing in the background. Tim Burton is back as the director for the sequel with Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara and Keaton all reprising their legendary roles.

The trailer for the sequel has all the ingredients to bring back the magic of the classic film with the returning cast, the dark humor, and the creepy and melodic score from Danny Elfman.

About Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Keaton is joined by Winona Ryder (Stranger Things, Little Women) as Lydia Deetz and Catherine O’Hara (Schitt$ Creek, The Nightmare Before Christmas) as Delia Deetz, with new cast members Justin Theroux (Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi, The Leftovers), Monica Bellucci (Spectre, The Matrix films), Arthur Conti (House of the Dragon) in his feature film debut, with Jenna Ortega (Wednesday, Scream VI) as Lydia’s daughter, Astrid, and Willem Dafoe (Poor Things, At Eternity’s Gate).

Synopsis: After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Burton directs from a screenplay by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar (Wednesday), story by Gough & Millar and Seth Grahame-Smith (The LEGO Batman Movie), based on characters created by Michael McDowell & Larry Wilson. The film’s producers are Marc Toberoff, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tommy Harper and Burton, with Sara Desmond, Katterli Frauenfelder, Gough, Millar, Larry Wilson, Laurence Senelick and Brad Pitt executive producing.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice releases in theaters and IMAX on September 6, 2024 in North America, and internationally beginning 4 September 2024.