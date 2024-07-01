Fandom Party Is Back at the Hard Rock Hotel during San Diego Comic-Con 2024

The annual Fandom Party is one of the top parties during San Diego Comic-Con, and it will be back again this year at the Hard Rock Hotel on July 25. This year marks the seventh annual celebration hosted by Fandom, the popular fan platform and presented by Electronic Arts (EA). Sponsors Z2 and Pinfinity are returning with onsite activations and collectible augmented reality pins for guests.

Fandom Party will be located at FLOAT at the Hard Rock Hotel on Thursday, July 25 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. BioWare and EA will be showcasing their upcoming single-player fantasy RPG, Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Fandom turns 20 this year, so guests should expect a night of fun activities including a Dragon Age-themed scavenger hunt, custom photo booth, 360-degree red carpet social cam, giveaways, a graphic novel exhibition from Z2, an AR experience and collectible pin from Pinfinity, and more.

NCT DOJAEJUNG at Fandom Party 2023 during SDCC. Photo credit: Nerd Reactor.

The musical guest will be announced soon along with party ticket giveaways and activation details. Previous parties included Don Diablo and NCT DOJAEJUNG performances, a Cirque du Soleil show, and more.

Doors open at 7 p.m.